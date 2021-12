Two weeks ago, I looked at how Team Canada and USA could line up at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. In terms of overall depth, the North American nations certainly look like the teams to beat. However, the European nations are certianly on the come-up and anything can happen in a tournament format. Should each team’s respective group of prospects pan out, the 2026 Olympics could be one of the most-entertaining and greatest displays of talent in the history of the sport.

