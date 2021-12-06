Op-ed: Congestion pricing revenue could be used to enhance digital connections

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Broadway League announced Wednesday that all 41 theaters on the Great White Way will require vaccination for children ages 5-11.
The new policy will take effect Dec. 14 and will mirror the new citywide private-sector vaccine mandate outlined by Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Under the new policy, children 5-11 will be admitted when accompanied by a vaccinated adult who can also show proof of at least one dose of an approved vaccine for the child.
“With safety and security top of mind, we continue to stress the unrelenting desire that we have to keep our theatregoers, cast and...
Mayor Bill de Blasio is meeting with New York City business leaders to develop the guidelines for the new private sector vaccine mandate, which is set to take effect on Dec. 27. Monday’s announcement took many by surprise and left a lot of employers and employees wondering about their rights in the workplace under the […]
●2nd Annual Empire “Whole Health Heroes” Awards recognize exceptional New York leaders who demonstrate a commitment to public safety and wellness in the revitalization and reopening of New York City. ●Celebratory event panel to feature keynote speaker Jonnel Doris, Commissioner for the NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) and...
In the past five years the nonprofit advocacy group Tech:NYC has played a crucial role in the ascendancy of the city's technology sector, which is well on its way to becoming one of the largest in the country. To Continue Reading... Subscribe + get access to New York Now’s yearlong...
For the past decade, life-sciences startup Opentrons of Long Island City has designed robots to make work easier for lab biologists. One of its tools eliminates the need for scientists to manually transfer liquid—which can be a tedious task. The company has created affordable molecular diagnostic panel tests that can detect a range of illnesses.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Big changes could be coming to the short-term rental market in New York City.
The City Council passed a bill Thursday requiring companies like Airbnb and their hosts to register with the city.
Homeowner Joy Williams says she legally rents out two of her central Harlem apartments on the website Airbnb.
“It definitely helps me get by. It definitely helps me live in the city, in the street, since I moved here to go to business school,” she told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.
But a crackdown is looming for thousands who illegally rent out their homes in the five boroughs.
The City...
A mandate by New York requiring all city employees to be inoculated against COVID-19 has been temporarily blocked by Manhattan Supreme Court. Judge Frank P. Nervo issued a stay of the October 20 order mandating all municipal employees to receive the vaccine, including NYPD, FDNY, EMS and other first responders, as well as educators.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been an 11th-hour attempt by the City Council to pass a controversial bill that would prevent landlords from doing criminal background checks on potential tenants.
It could affect residents of several million rental apartments, condos and co-ops, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.
Landlord groups were in an uproar Wednesday, charging that the safety of millions of tenants is on the line if the lame duck mayor and lame duck City Council ram through a bill that prevents them from checking the criminal histories of people before they allow them to move into their buildings.
“Murder, assault, battery, drug...
Property and Building Corp. agreed to sell the HSBC Tower building in New York City for $855 million to an unidentified third party. The Tel Aviv-based firm will record a net loss of $45 million from the sale after costs, according to a company filing to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday. Completion of the sale is expected by April 1, 2022, subject to the buyer’s right to bring the date forward.
The New York state Office of Addiction Services and Supports is failing to properly inspect and monitor residential programs for adequate care of their patients, according to an oversight report released Friday by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Healthfirst launches IT workforce pipeline program with NJ tech partner. Northwell clinches...
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still collecting money from the state government even after resigning earlier this year amid cascading scandals. He received his first pension check last month, Fox News confirmed. "Andrew M. Cuomo’s gross monthly retirement benefit with the New York State and Local Retirement System...
Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a fresh new round of $500 stimulus payment next week. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who suffered a financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. This includes job loss,...
A top Amtrak official has revealed to lawmakers that it may have to cut back rail service next month, citing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors and others that work with the government. The expected cutbacks in service come a day after Biden proclaimed himself 'Mr. Amtrak' in...
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s sometime political partner, the Rev. Al Sharpton, is protesting his legalized drug injection site in Harlem, charging that city officials are treating the predominantly black neighborhood as a dumping ground for addicted, homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers. “We are compassionate and want to help...
Every penny counts these days for local businesses, so imagine the shock of a Chatham restaurant owner when she learned her bank transferred $28,000 out of her company account by mistake. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.
A largely lame-duck group of city elected officials is about to saddle New Yorkers with yet another controversial measure that few have clamored for. The City Council on Thursday approved a measure to allow non-citizen, but legal, Big Apple residents to vote in municipal elections — despite vocal opposition to the “irresponsible” and “dangerous” legislation, a procedural obstacle and threat of a legal challenge.
