If you’re looking for a fun new drone right now, we’ve got the DJI Mavic Cyber Monday deal for you. At Amazon, you can snap up the DJI Mavic Mini Combo for just $399. Reduced from $499, that means you save $100 on the usual price. It’s a fantastic way to enjoy a fun drone from a leader in the industry for less. One of the best Cyber Monday deals right now, it’s a great idea to snap it up now while stocks last. After all, it’s not every day you see 20% off such a great drone.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO