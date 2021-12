Play-to-earn games have made a big splash in the online gaming market. Here’s all you need to know about NFTs. With the recent success of NFT games like Axie Infinity and Gods Unchained, the gaming market has had no choice but to take a long hard look at play-to-earn games as a legitimate entry into the medium. So, what are play-to-earn games and what do they have to do with NFTs? While NFTs may be new, the idea of play-to-earn gaming has been around for a while. Fantasy trading platforms like StockBattle or Investr have been letting users earn real money by competing for years. We’ll go over the basics so that you can feel confident to hit the ground running on your NFT journey.

GAMBLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO