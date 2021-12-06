Hydrangea Harmony of Colors awaits you in 2022

Pantone revealed its 2022 Color of the Year as none other than "Very Peri," a beautiful periwinkle shade boasting equal parts elegance, whimsy, and dimension. For Pinterest aficionados and those abreast of fashion and home decor trends, this should come as no surprise, as shades of light blue, lilac, and lavender have all soared in popularity, very much in line with the growing trend toward all things bright and nostalgic. "Displaying a carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit, inquisitive and intriguing PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives," reads the Pantone website on how Very Peri speaks to the transformative times we're experiencing. "Rekindling gratitude for some of the qualities that blue represents complemented by a new perspective that resonates today, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri places the future ahead in a new light."

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO