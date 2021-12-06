ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Hydrangea Harmony of Colors awaits you in 2022

By Norman Winter
Reading Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new look at Hydrangea Harmony of Colors may be just what you need as you plan your garden for 2022. You’ll see that it not only adds beauty to the landscape, it energizes and excites you and suddenly everything you do in the garden seems fun. You probably...

www.readingeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

These Paint Colors Will Help You Achieve the Desert Sunset Aesthetic That Is So Popular Right Now

Rich jewel tones, pale coastal shades, and vibrant reds all have their place in home décor, but a soothing, desert sunset-inspired aesthetic helps make your home more sanctuary than showplace. "Many of us associate nature with the opportunity to relax and be present in the moment, so as people seek to create more tranquil spaces at home, we've seen a sharp increase in the use of saturated earth tones that play well into the 'desert sunset' look," says Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "Reminiscent of what was happening in the 1970s, these nostalgic hues are rustic, elemental, and sumptuous and embrace the colors in nature's diverse palette." Ahead, how to integrate this palette into your home home through paint.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Reading Eagle

Mountain folklore: Give experiences instead of tchotchkes for the holidays

Given that it’s early December, I’ll bet many of you are out and about doing your Christmas shopping. As for me, I’ve evolved to enjoy gifting, (and getting), life experiences rather than material things. Giving someone tickets to see a show that they might enjoy, passes to see some sort of interesting exhibit, food or beverages that can be savored, and yes, even something like the yoga with goats experience I wrote about a few weeks ago.
MUSIC
Sequim Gazette

Colorize Reviews: At-Home Outdoor LED Lights You’ve Been Waiting For?

If you are looking for an extra bit of lighting to transform your outdoor living space but cannot seem to figure out the right upgrade, Colorize may be what you need. Colorize is a newcomer on the market and has become popular in a concise amount of time due to the quality and how it works. It’s stacked with features and options and offers excellent value for money. The product has received several positive reviews and boasts a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars online.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrangeas#Color Scheme#Design#Complementary Colors
azpbs.org

Craft in America “Jewelry” & “Harmony”

Unearth the splendor of American culture crafts and the people behind the artistry in two new episodes of “Craft in America.”. “Jewelry” explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment. Featuring: classic jeweler Tom Herman; Harriete Estel Berman who creates jewelry with recycled materials; the coeditors of Ornament Magazine; the legacy of modernist jeweler Art Smith; nature-inspired artist Gabrielle Gould; and Navajo/Hopi master jeweler Jesse Monongya.
APPAREL
Reading Eagle

Reflect on placing mirrors in your home

Mirrors come in different shapes and sizes and can be used in a myriad of ways. In some instances they can create a magical sense of openness while helping reflect light. They can even act as windows in spaces that don’t get much natural light. Beyond the single mirror, a common designer trick is to use a menagerie of mirrors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
PopSugar

Shop Stunning Periwinkle Room Decor If You're Obsessed With Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year

Pantone revealed its 2022 Color of the Year as none other than "Very Peri," a beautiful periwinkle shade boasting equal parts elegance, whimsy, and dimension. For Pinterest aficionados and those abreast of fashion and home decor trends, this should come as no surprise, as shades of light blue, lilac, and lavender have all soared in popularity, very much in line with the growing trend toward all things bright and nostalgic. "Displaying a carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit, inquisitive and intriguing PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives," reads the Pantone website on how Very Peri speaks to the transformative times we're experiencing. "Rekindling gratitude for some of the qualities that blue represents complemented by a new perspective that resonates today, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri places the future ahead in a new light."
INTERIOR DESIGN
aroundosceola.com

Winter Fest in Harmony, Christmas in The Cloud

Harmony’s Winter Fest in the Square takes place Friday from 5:30-9 p.m. at Harmony Town Square (7250 Harmony Square Dr. S). The Winter Fest will feature a snow slide, horse and carriage, Christmas Carolers and inflatables. Food trucks will be onsite as well as, a caricaturist, a DJ and games. Kids activities include letters to Santa, balloon critters, face painting, S'mores and a train ride. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there. The Holiday Market will have vendors and crafters.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
The Guardian

Leave the rake in the shed

One of the best things about old-school gardening advice is how it connects us, in a very direct way, with our shared heritage. However, by the same token, many practices can keep us tethered to cultural ideas that are long past their practical or even aesthetic relevance. Just like the fact that we now know the incredibly laborious Victorian practice of double-digging each autumn ironically degrades soil, reduces fertility and even releases atmospheric carbon. I think it’s high time we add ditching the slavish devotion to leaf-raking to the list of outdated practices.
GARDENING
Elite Daily

7 Colorful Eyeshadow Looks You Can Nail With Your Eyes Closed

One of my absolute favorite things in the world is colorful eyeshadow. Just a dash of a vibrant shade on your eyelid can change your whole look, and you don’t even need to break out millions of makeup tutorials to recreate a bright eye at home, on your own. All you need is some daring energy, at least one fun palette, and you’re off to the races with tons of inspo for your next colorful eyeshadow look.
MAKEUP
wosu.org

HARMONY preview

HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft, celebrating the joy of music and the creation of handcrafted instruments. Featuring accordion maker Marc Savoy and the Savoy family, bow maker Susan Lipkins, luthier Doug Naselroad and the Appalachian Artisan Center Culture of Recovery Program, and artist Richard Jolley, whose monumental sculpture inspired a violin concerto.
MUSIC
92.7 WOBM

Colorful Christmas Trees Like You Have Never Seen Before in New Jersey

So now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s full steam ahead to Christmas. Less than a month until Santa Claus makes his trip from the North Pole to visit us here in New Jersey. With only a few weeks left it is definitely time to decorate for Christmas. The centerpiece usually for everyone’s Christmas decor is the Christmas tree 🎄
POLITICS
pbs.org

HARMONY episode

HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft, celebrating the joy of music and the creation of handcrafted instruments. Featuring accordion maker Marc Savoy and the Savoy family, bow maker Susan Lipkins, luthier Doug Naselroad and the Appalachian Artisan Center Culture of Recovery Program, and artist Richard Jolley, whose monumental glass and steel sculpture inspired a violin concerto.
MUSIC
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
primepublishers.com

FESTIVAL OF COLOR

The Watertown Gazebo, the Christmas tree and the American flag made for a stirring scene in the moments after the official beginning of the holiday season took place with the annual lighting ceremony on November 26. Among those in attendance was Santa Claus, who lit the display and took holiday wishes from youngsters. (Dreher photo)
WATERTOWN, CT
Spotlight News

Food: Marbled Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main […]
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy