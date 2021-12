The WTA is giving up millions of yuan by dropping tournaments in China. The Women’s Tennis Association has decided it does not need to do business in China on a short-term basis and has pulled all of its tournaments out of the country. The WTA is not happy with China’s silencing of the sexual assault allegations made by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai against a former top Communist Party official. The WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said.

