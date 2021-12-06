NFL Islanders

A flea market fundraiser to benefit the Higashi Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Higashi Hongwanji Betsuin temple grounds. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in now...
At halftime, the University of Hawaii women's basketball team was way behind on the boards, and that translated to trailing on the scoreboard.
While the pandemic created challenges, it also created opportunities. That's evident in Waikiki where the pandemic plunge has given rise to a wave of more than 15 restaurant openings as well as significant expansions and reinvestment.
The Dallas Cowboys made the surprising decision to bring their own sideline benches to Washington for Sunday’s game, and we now know why. As some speculated, the Cowboys did not trust the heated benches at FedExField to work properly. ESPN’s Todd Archer reports that Dallas was tipped off about the benches by the Seattle Seahawks, who played at Washington on Nov. 30. The Seahawks said the heated benches on the visiting sideline kept going on and off during that game.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left Sunday, giving Tampa Bay a come-from-behind victory over the Colts. Tom Brady led the Buccaneers (8-3) on the eight-play, 75-yard tiebreaking drive after getting the ball back with 3:29 to go. Fournette...
Dr. Anthony Fauci’s penchant toward lockdowns and Bubble Wrap has turned out to be wrong several times throughout the pandemic, with it sometimes being clear he was wrong the moment he made an assertion. But that hasn’t stopped him from trying to orient normal life around COVID-19 yet.
It looks like major changes could be coming for Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting that Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lemming will be taking the head coaching job at Oregon. (...)
On3 Consensus four-star offensive lineman Malik Agbo said he will announce his college decision at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday – the first day of the early signing period. Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer said he will announce his decision between Texas, Miami, Oklahoma and Auburn. Agbo is the No. 355 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
The former Auburn running back has found a new home. Shaun Shivers will be a Hoosier. He announced via Twitter on Saturday. Shivers was one of five Tigers to enter the transfer portal after the regular-season finale against Alabama. He shared an Instagram story of him attending an Indiana Hoosier...
Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
