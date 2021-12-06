NFL Islanders

The Dallas Cowboys made the surprising decision to bring their own sideline benches to Washington for Sunday’s game, and we now know why. As some speculated, the Cowboys did not trust the heated benches at FedExField to work properly. ESPN’s Todd Archer reports that Dallas was tipped off about the benches by the Seattle Seahawks, who played at Washington on Nov. 30. The Seahawks said the heated benches on the visiting sideline kept going on and off during that game.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO