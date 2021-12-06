ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Carbon trading gets a green light from the U.N., and Brazil hopes to earn billions

By Dan Charles
WEKU
WEKU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZC0R0_0dF6SzJ300
Activists protesting "greenwashing," in which a company or government appears to do more for the environment than it is, gather outside the JP Morgan premises near the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. Alastair Grant/AP

Carbon emissions trading is poised to go global, and billions of dollars — maybe even trillions — could be at stake. That's thanks to last month's U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which approved a new international trading system where companies pay for cuts in greenhouse gas emissions somewhere else, rather than doing it themselves.

In theory, it's a more efficient way to fight climate change, paying for clean energy or forest preservation in countries that lack the resources to do it on their own.

"Those financial flows are so crucial to climate action," says Kelley Kizzier, vice president for global climate at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF).

Yet emissions trading has fierce critics who say it allows companies to continue burning fossil fuels without delivering the promised cuts in overall emissions.

"I'm pretty skeptical about the effectiveness of carbon markets," says Erika Lennon, a senior attorney with the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL).

Fueling the market for carbon offsets

The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate approved emissions trading in principle, but it took until this year's meeting in Glasgow for nations to agree on the rules governing such trades.

There were lots of potential buyers and sellers of carbon credits at the Glasgow summit. The buyers came from big companies that burn fossil fuels, like Ahmed Idress, from Capital Power, based in the Canadian province of Alberta.

Idress's company burns gas and coal to make electricity, releasing about 11.5 million tons of carbon dioxide into the air each year. Canada now is taxing those emissions. "As of today, you pay about $40 (Canadian) a ton," Idress said. "Next year, it's going to be $50. The federal government is asking that the price should continue to escalate to $170 [a ton] by 2030."

Capital Power is cutting that tax bill in part by switching to cleaner energy sources, like wind power, but it also has another option. The province of Alberta has created an "emission offset system" that allows Capital Power to cancel out its emissions by buying carbon credits. Other Alberta companies are able to sell credits that they've earned by doing something to cut their own emissions, such as installing more efficient heating systems or by capturing methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, from cow manure.

California also uses versions of emissions trading to limit carbon emissions from power plants and transportation fuel. Polluting companies are forced to buy credits, and the proceeds of those sales are flowing to companies that make biodiesel, a low-carbon fuel, and to dairy farmers who are creating "renewable natural gas" from cow manure. The European Union, meanwhile, runs the world's biggest market in carbon emissions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETC1B_0dF6SzJ300
Hundreds of billions of dollars could change hands in coming years through a global market in greenhouse emissions. Last month's climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, approved the new trading system. Peter Dejong/AP

The decisions in Glasgow now might open the door for such legally mandated carbon markets to link up across national and regional boundaries. In theory, a company like Capital Power, in Canada, could buy credits generated in Brazil.

The new rules do not, however, cover privately run systems of voluntary carbon offsets, which companies sometimes buy in order to meet their environmental goals.

Proponents see promise in a global system

Backers of emissions trading say that it promotes efficiency, allowing companies to buy their greenhouse gas reductions from whomever can do it most cheaply and easily. They also say that it provides a vital stream of funding to companies in the clean energy business.

"People are starting to understand that with this global crisis, carbon markets provide a really important tool," says Kizzier.

Thanks to the U.N. decision in Glasgow, there now are rules for how to account for such transactions under the 2015 Paris Agreement. The rules ban double-counting, for instance. When one country pays for reductions in emissions in another country, those cuts can be included in the national emissions totals of just one of the countries, not both.

The U.N. now has the authority to decide which actions — like building a wind farm, or protecting a patch of the Amazon — are truly valid for earning credits under this system.

Legal experts already are debating what some of the new rules mean. Gilles Dufrasne, from the watchdog group Carbon Market Watch, based in Brussels, wrote in an email to NPR that the rules "do not allow the generation of credits for forest protection," because they do not mention the idea of credit for "avoided emissions."

Other experts, such as Kizzier and Chirag Gajjar, from the World Resources Institute, say that the U.N.-backed trading system could, in fact, embrace forest protection. It authorizes credits for any activity that removes carbon from the atmosphere, and that could include forestry initiatives.

Some companies — and countries — are hoping to make a lot of money from this trading system.

"Brazil is really positioning itself as a massive supplier, since, essentially, carbon credits are our product," said Gabriella Dorlhiac, executive director of the International Chamber of Commerce in Brazil, at a session in Glasgow organized by the International Emissions Trading Association. Dorlhiac presented a study which estimates that Brazil could sell up to $100 billion worth of carbon credits over the next decade, mostly generated by protecting forests or expanding them.

"That's exactly what we want," says EDF's Kizzier. "I think people should be looking at this as a revenue opportunity, and as a way that we get finance flowing from developed to developing countries." Those countries need investment capital, far above what they're getting in aid from governments, in order to build clean energy systems and adapt to climate change.

Critics say carbon trading won't help climate change

Yet many observers remain unconvinced that emissions trading is a good idea. They believe that these carbon markets simply allow polluting companies to continue releasing carbon.

This can happen through bad accounting. At the Glasgow meeting, loud protests erupted over "zombie credits." These are carbon credits that some nations earned years ago through an emissions trading system established by the 1997 Kyoto Protocol on climate. There wasn't much demand for these credits, because limits on greenhouse emissions at the time weren't tight enough.

Under the Glasgow rules, millions of those old credits might get sold as carbon offsets without actually stimulating new efforts to cut carbon emissions.

Another accounting pitfall: Say that Indonesia is already protecting its forests under its own national laws. If it also gets carbon credits for doing this, those credits don't really represent a reduction in carbon emissions. Under the U.N. guidelines, carbon credits are only supposed to result from actions that are new and additional, but determining this can be hard.

Many defenders of emissions trading, like Kizzier, agree that the system needs tight rules.

Lennon, from CIEL, goes further, arguing that the climate situation is way too dire to let companies now buy offsets. "You're not reducing anything. You're just trading around the world, and what we really need to do is reduce the overall emissions," she says.

Many economists say that for emissions trading to work, countries will have to impose overall limits on emissions that are much tighter than most been willing to set so far. That's what it will take to boost demand for credits, driving up their price and convincing companies that it's just too expensive to keep burning fossil fuels.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

£285m funding up for grabs for renewable energy companies

Aspiring green energy projects in Britain can now bid for a share of £285 million a year given in a Government scheme to support renewable energy.Renewable energy projects can bid for funding in the latest round of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, which aims to secure 12GW of electricity capacity – the biggest amount in the scheme’s history which, from the funding alone, could generate enough electricity to power around eight million homes.The scheme is open to a number of renewable energy technologies. Offshore and onshore wind, solar, tidal, and floating offshore wind projects to build the next generation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

How the holiday buying season adds fuel to a rapidly warming planet

As extreme weather events in Canada and around the world are linked to human-made climate change, there is one story that continues to be left out: the connection between climate change and the products we purchase. Recent research shows that across a product’s life cycle — from raw material extraction through manufacturing, distribution, use and disposal — the total embedded carbon emissions are 6.3 times the product’s weight. Interestingly, it is the product’s supply chain, or what we do not see related to making and distributing products, that is especially carbon intensive. In the context of human history, the changes to...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

The end of coal is coming 3 times faster than expected. Governments must accept it and urgently support a 'just transition'

Coal is likely to be completely gone from Victoria’s electricity system by 2032 with most other parts of Australia not far behind, a report from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) declared last week. The report, called the 2022 Integrated System Plan, confirmed what many of us in energy policy have long known: the end of coal is coming, and the pace may take some industries and governments by surprise. The Integrated System Plan (ISP) is effectively the planning “blueprint” the market operator publishes to help industry and policy makers assess how Australia’s electricity system might evolve. It’s an incredibly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Who will be the judge of countries' climate plans?

Countries have until the end of next year to ensure their climate commitments meet the Paris agreement's cap on global warming. But who will check that their promises really do stack up? The question is so sensitive that, for now, the answer is: the countries themselves. While nations have agreed to a global target aimed at avoiding the most catastrophic impacts of climate change, fossil fuel and other greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise when they should be falling. And there is no formal organisation tasked with making sure individual nations are on track.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AFP

UK gives 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

Britain has granted another 23 licences to French fishermen, a government spokesperson said on Saturday, a day after a deadline set by Paris to resolve a post-Brexit battle over fishing rights. The European Union had set London a December 10 deadline to grant licences to dozens of French fishing boats under a Brexit deal signed last year, with Paris threatening European legal action if no breakthrough emerged.
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia's shortage of the diesel additive Adblue is serious, but there are ways to stop it going critical

Australia is going through another supply chain crisis. Stocks of AdBlue, an exhaust fluid used in newer diesel cars and trucks to reduce pollution, is getting dangerously low. The culprit is a shortage of synthesised urea, an ingredient which local AdBlue makers import mostly from Russia and China. It has uses from plywood to cosmetics and fertilisers. High demand, particularly from farmers, has led to a global supply shortage. In July, Chinese urea makers began restricting exports in response to fluctuations in the local market. International prices soared 50% between September and October, but that was not enough to stabilise supply...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Biodiesel#U N#Ciel#Capital Power#Canadian
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Emera Technologies microgrid in a box receives green light from UL

The fire safety certification is a significant milestone that means Emera can now sell the solution to other utilities. After a demanding testing and evaluation process, Emera Technologies announced today it has received UL 9540 fire safety certification for BlockBox, the distributed nanogrid energy storage system that controls its BlockEnergy microgrid platform.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Shell walks 'tightrope' of demands amid climate pressures

Royal Dutch Shell investors are expected to change the company’s name Friday and approve moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom as the oil giant faces criticism it has been slow to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Shell says the changes will accelerate payouts to shareholders and help the company shift its focus to renewable energy. Shareholders met Friday to vote on the plan, including a simplified corporate structure that will give the Anglo-Dutch firm a single class of shares and unify its headquarters in London The move illustrates the challenges oil companies face as they pivot from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
TheConversationAU

Solar curtailment is emerging as a new challenge to overcome as Australia dashes for rooftop solar

Almost a third of Australia’s estimated ten million households now have solar on the roof. But as the nation moving fastest to produce energy on our homes, we are also encountering teething problems, such as “curtailment” of output. This issue will be one we have to overcome as ever more Australians install solar. Our grids were designed primarily for large fossil fuel power stations transmitting electricity in one direction, while solar households both consume and export power. That means in some conditions, household solar may contribute to spikes in voltage levels outside of the acceptable range, especially as voltage levels are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, EU

Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz came to Warsaw Sunday for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about migration, energy, European Union matters and tensions east of the bloc’s border.He was greeted by Morawiecki, with military honors, in front of the Polish premier's office. It was one of Scholz’s early visits after he was sworn in with his coalition Cabinet on Wednesday. Poland is a vocal opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian gas directly to Germany saying it makes Europe dependent on Russia's deliveries, and exposes it to pressure from Moscow. Germany's...
INDUSTRY
Fortune

BlackRock finds there’s room for a $15.5 billion Aramco gas pipeline in its climate pledge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. BlackRock and its chief executive, Larry Fink, made waves two years ago when he pledged to put climate change at the center of the firm’s investment strategy—and a year later, told CEOs to get serious on net-zero targets or face the consequences. Now, the financial giant is leading an investor group taking a large minority stake in Saudi Aramco’s gas pipeline network—and sees no contradiction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Top US diplomat says China needs more ambitious climate goal

China and U.S. had a “very good year” for collaboration on dealing with climate change, but Washington is still pushing Beijing to adopt more ambitious carbon reduction goals, the top U.S. diplomat in China said. David Meale, the American Embassy's No. 2 official, said that what China does on burning coal will be crucial to whether the world can meet its target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, as set by the 2015 Paris climate accord. China, the world’s largest energy consumer and biggest producer and consumer of coal,...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Chip giant Taiwan's energy security on the line with LNG referendum

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Taiwanese voters will decide this Saturday on a new LNG terminal considered key for the chipmaking powerhouse to secure its energy supply but facing attacks from conservationists - and from an opposition party eager to wrong-foot the government. The referendum, which seeks to relocate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

In Brazil, forest bridge offers hope for threatened golden monkey

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Concerned by a recent drop in population numbers of the threatened golden lion tamarin, conservationists in Rio de Janeiro state have built a bridge across a busy highway to help the monkeys circulate over a wider forested area. The Atlantic Forest of Rio...
ANIMALS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy