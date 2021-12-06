ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Scientists have discovered the first self-replicating living robots

By Public Editor
NPR
 6 days ago

A team of scientists from the University of Vermont, Tufts and Harvard took stem cells from a frog and turned them into robots. The tiny robots made copies of themselves. Apparently, robots can reproduce. Last year, a team of scientists from the University of Vermont, Tufts and Harvard took stem cells...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Pac-Man-shaped blobs become world's first self-replicating biological robots

Tiny groups of cells shaped like Pac-Man are the world's first self-replicating biological robots. The tiny bots are made from the skin cells of frogs, but they don't reproduce by mitosis or meiosis or any of the other ways cells divide and replicate in normal circumstances. Instead, they build more of themselves from raw materials — free-floating frog skin cells — creating multiple generations of nearly identical organisms.
VIDEO GAMES
Complex

Scientists Say Living Robots Known as Xenobots Have Achieved an ‘Entirely New Form of Biological Reproduction’

With mere weeks left, 2021 has now managed to sneak in one more headlines-spurring feat: the unveiling of spontaneously self-replicating Xenobots. As you may or may not already be aware, Xenobots—invented last year—are computer-designed lifeforms built from frog cells. The Xenobots were said at the time to be capable of moving in the direction of targets and healing themselves, among other tasks. But on Monday, scientists provided an update that’s receiving global attention.
ENGINEERING
d1softballnews.com

Xenobot 3.0: third generation bio-robots. And now they are capable of self-replicating

Last year a group of scientists and researchers working at the University of Vermont announced the creation of the first “living machines”, capable of self-assembling from stem cells of frog embryos. It was, we had talked about, the second generation of “Xenobot” whose fundamental difference from the first generation was precisely in the ability to assemble itself independently.
ENGINEERING
New Scientist

Living robots made from frog cells can replicate themselves in a dish

Swarms of tiny living robots can self-replicate in a dish by pushing loose cells together. The xenobots – made from frog cells – are the first multicellular organisms found to reproduce in this way. Xenobots were first created last year, using cells taken from the embryo of the frog species...
ENGINEERING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Person
Michael Levin
theness.com

Self-Replicating Xenobots

Placing “self-replicating” and any kind of “bots” in the same sentence immediately raises red flags, conjuring the image of reducing the surface of the world to gray goo. But that is not a concern here, for reasons that will become clear. There is a lot to unpack here, so let’s start with what xenobots are. They are biological machines, little “robots” assembled from living cells. In this case the source cells are embryonic pluripotent stem cells taken from the frog species Xenopus laevis. Researchers at the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University have been experimenting with assembling these cells into functional biological machines, and have now added self-replication to their list of abilities.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Harvard#Tufts University#The University Of Vermont
NPR

Even as omicron cases rise, South African experts find good news

South African scientists say the omicron variant is the most contagious to hit the country, but is causing fewer severe cases than other variants. South Africa is in the grips of its fourth COVID wave right now, and it's being driven by the spread of omicron, the most infectious COVID variant to hit the country so far. But even as the number of cases rises, there is also some good news to report. NPR's Eyder Peralta is in Cape Town, South Africa, and he joins us now to tell us more. Eyder, welcome.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cancer
pnas.org

Kinematic self-replication in reconfigurable organisms

Edited by Terrence J. Sejnowski, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, La Jolla, CA, and approved October 22, 2021 (received for review July 9, 2021) All living systems perpetuate themselves via growth in or on the body, followed by splitting, budding, or birth. We find that synthetic multicellular assemblies can also replicate kinematically by moving and compressing dissociated cells in their environment into functional self-copies. This form of perpetuation, previously unseen in any organism, arises spontaneously over days rather than evolving over millennia. We also show how artificial intelligence methods can design assemblies that postpone loss of replicative ability and perform useful work as a side effect of replication. This suggests other unique and useful phenotypes can be rapidly reached from wild-type organisms without selection or genetic engineering, thereby broadening our understanding of the conditions under which replication arises, phenotypic plasticity, and how useful replicative machines may be realized.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

5 DIY holiday recipes and crafts to avoid supply chain problems

It's the most wonderful time of the year, as they say, unless you ordered the latest and greatest gadget too late and now it's stuck in supply chain limbo. Or maybe you're like Daniel Gritzer. DANIEL GRITZER: I am very much a last-minute gift giver and have to fake something...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy