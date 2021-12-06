ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pressure grows to ban books at schools

By Public Editor
NPR
 6 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Attempts...

www.npr.org

Tampa Bay Times

On book banning in Pinellas schools, there are two sides to ‘parental rights’ | Letters

Pinellas school district orders removal of ‘Gender Queer’ book | Nov. 19. In a time when Florida politicians are touting “parental rights,” an ironic situation has developed in Pinellas County. The Pinellas public school administration removed the graphic novel Gender Queer from collections at Dunedin and Lakewood high schools, preventing all students’ access to the book, no matter what their parents might say. Reason? The Teaching and Learning Services Committee deemed the book “not to be age-appropriate for all high school students.” Pinellas policy allows parents to remove their child’s access to a specific book; this decision removes this book from all students. Deciding “appropriateness” based on the lowest common denominator (least mature in age or development) denies access also to those not in that group. A 1982 Supreme Court decision recognizes the difference between classroom curriculum and optional library materials, saying schools may not decide what students may read on their own. Parents may. The school (or its board) may not do so based on personal opinion. If you, as parents, want to restrict your child’s reading, do so. But do not restrict what my child may read. Pinellas has a review policy, and it did not follow its own policy. The decision needs to be reversed.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Victoria Advocate

Library should not ban books questioned by parent group

Recently a group of 12 residents met with the Victoria Public Library’s advisory board to request the library reevaluate the presence of 20 public library books, many of which feature LGBTQ characters and belong in the children’s or young adult section. Some asked that the books be removed while others...
VICTORIA, TX
wuft.org

School librarians speak out against attempts to ban books

Around the country, school librarians are reporting an increasing number of requests from parents and politicians to ban or censor books available to children. Nadra Nittle, a reporter for The 19th, a non-profit newsroom covering politics, gender and policy, documented these complaints – and how librarians are pushing back. She joins Hari Sreenivasan for more.
EDUCATION
Essence

Right-Wing “Moms for Liberty” Group Wants ‘Anti-American’ MLK Jr. Book Banned From Schools

The 11-page complaint claims the civil rights icon’s work is “anti-white” — but on a technicality. In an era where fake news and false claims litter headlines and affect civil progress on the daily, the Tennessee Dept. of Education, thankfully, refused to investigate a far right group’s claims that would’ve led to a book about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. being banned.
EDUCATION
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
EDUCATION
CBS New York

Incoming Schools Chancellor David Banks On Why So Many Black, Brown Students Aren’t Reaching Proficiency: ‘They’re Teaching Wrong’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new schools chancellor selected by Mayor-elect Eric Adams starts out with the belief that the New York City education system is essentially flawed and needs to be fixed from the bottom up. And when he says from the bottom up, he means it. CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer sat down with David Banks, the new school czar, for an extended one-on-one interview. When Adams introduced Banks as the new schools chancellor, he said he thought long and hard about the person he was going to trust with what he called “my babies.” It’s a responsibility the new schools chancellor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library News:Preschool Storytime

In person, indoor preschool storytimes are back! Check our online event calendar for this weekly 10 a.m. Tuesday morning program. Some upcoming themes are Kindness & Giving, Happy Holidays, and The Sounds of Music just to name a few. Children ages 2 to 5 with a caregiver will enjoy an interactive, theme-based storytime. There is […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
NewsBreak
Education
Nursing Times

‘We are not respected for what it takes to become a nurse and to be a nurse’

As we nurses reflect continuously over our careers and those paths that got us there, it is just as important to contemplate the current time and our future careers. The current uncertainty, dismay and quite frankly the disdain many feel for our chosen profession is unavoidable. Don’t get me wrong,...
Kansas Reflector

The new white flight: banning books that reveal uncomfortable truths

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Gretchen Eick is an author, educator and publisher in Wichita. Once again, Texas is throwing its weight around like an overgrown and intimidating bully. As the […] The post The new white flight: banning books that reveal uncomfortable truths appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Already at a breaking point, school nurses grapple with another pandemic puzzle

As we enter the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, cases are surging once again. The Centers for Disease Control says the U.S. is averaging more than 118,000 cases per day. Hospitalizations are rising at a concerning rate, and the country is averaging more than 1,000 deaths per day. The new omicron variant and the busy holiday travel season have health officials worried about what's ahead. In light of this, we want to check in with a group that's long been at the frontlines of the pandemic, school nurses, so we've called Robin Cogan. She's a school nurse in the Camden, N.J., school district. She also teaches in the school nurse program at Rutgers University, Camden. Robin Cogan, welcome, and thank you for joining me.
MENTAL HEALTH
NPR

Black descendant of Thomas Jefferson explores her ancestors' legacy in new book

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Gayle Jessup White about her book, Reclamation: Sally Hemings, Thomas Jefferson, and a Descendant's Search for Her Family's Lasting Legacy. Every family has its secrets and family lore, and often the inheritors of those stories can't separate fact from fiction. Yet that wasn't good enough for Gayle Jessup White. Growing up, she had heard that her African American family was somehow descended from Thomas Jefferson, but with limited records and tight-lipped relatives, there was no proof. But after years of detective work, aided by advances in DNA technology, she was finally able to piece together her family's past. She writes about it in a new book titled "Reclamation: Sally Hemings, Thomas Jefferson, And A Descendant's Search For Her Family's Lasting Legacy." NPR's Michel Martin discussed the book with Jessup White, who describes herself as the five times great-granddaughter of Thomas Jefferson. And she starts by explaining how she first learned about this possible connection.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Art in America

Forrest Nash on the Importance of Documentation and Accessibility in Digital Archiving

Q&A with Forrest Nash, executive director of Contemporary Art Library. How did Contemporary Art Library start? Our nonprofit organization has been publishing Contemporary Art Daily online since 2008. Over the last few years, we often heard that people were using the search function on the website as a research tool, but it was never intended for that kind of use. We created Contemporary Art Library to address this need. Anyone looking to learn more about artists can search Contemporary Art Library and find thorough documentation of their projects that isn’t mediated by the market or promoting a critical agenda. As far as...
MUSEUMS
NPR

Canadian teacher reassigned under a controversial Quebec law for wearing a hijab

A teacher who wears a hijab was removed from the classroom under Quebec's Bill 21, which prohibits teachers wearing religious symbols in class. A teacher in the Canadian province of Quebec has been removed from the classroom because she refused to remove a head covering worn by some Muslim women. The controversial Quebec law bans religious apparel on certain public employees, including public school teachers. This is one of the first cases in which somebody actually lost their job since the law came into effect. Reporter Emma Jacobs joins us from Montreal. Emma, thanks so much.
SOCIETY
CBS Boston

7,984 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last Week

BOSTON (CBS) – There were 7,984 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Districts, collaboratives, and special education schools reported 6,879 cases among students and 1,105 among staff between December 2 and December 8. That’s slightly less than the 9,909 cases from last week’s report on December 2 but before Thanksgiving, cases were typically under 4,000 per week. The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. This means the percent of students that reported having COVID is 0.75% and the percent of staff is 0.79%. For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

