Franklin firefighters rescued a horse Friday afternoon that fell into a ditch in a pasture at a farm on Long Lane. According to the Franklin Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 4:09 p.m. Saturday to a Franklin farm on Long Lane after the owner discovered the horse had fallen into a ditch in the pasture. Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins said the horse was on its side and unable to stand. He estimated the ditch was 3-4 feet deep, and it’s unknown how long the horse was in this position.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO