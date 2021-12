New Initiative Allows Brands to Sell Products Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Showcase Products to Elusive Gen-Z Gamer Audience. Originally established as an in-game advertising company, Sayollo has shifted its focus to the ecommerce industry by establishing gComm (short for Gaming Commerce), an in-game shopping platform that allows consumers to purchase products from retailers without leaving the action of the game they’re playing. Taking the natural step from its in-game advertising roots, Sayollo’s gComm allows retailers to offer their products to the highly coveted Gen-Z gamer audience around the world.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO