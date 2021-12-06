ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Tribune News Service
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens gambled and went for a potential game-winning 2-point conversion attempt with 12 seconds left but couldn’t convert in a 20-19 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Here are five things we learned Sunday. The Ravens finally found a game they could not win close and ugly. We...

www.bostonherald.com

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Five things to know about the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers' Week 13 opponent

The Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a divisional showdown at Heinz Field. Here are some things to know about the AFC North rival. Regression was inevitable once Mark Ingram left for New Orleans and J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were lost to season-ending injuries before the 2021 campaign even began. Fortunately for the Ravens, regression still looks pretty darn productive relative to, say, what the Steelers have been getting behind their patchwork offensive line.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Come Back, Hold on For Tight Win over Ravens, 20-19

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers spent three quarters chasing the Baltimore Ravens, but they ran them down at the finish line, with Diontae Johnson’s touchdown with 1:48 to play putting Pittsburgh up for good. The defense held on, with Baltimore unable to score on a 2-point conversion with 12 seconds left...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Ravens Final Score: Steelers refuse to die, come back and beat the Ravens 20-19

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens entered Week 13 with completely different perspectives. The Steelers hadn’t won a football game since Week 9, and the Ravens were continuing their role as the top team in both the AFC and AFC North with their 8-3 record. With their postseason hopes on the verge of extinction, the Steelers needed a win to remain relevant.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
steelers.com

Steelers defeat Ravens, 20-19

It took a while, but the Steelers finally found their way past the Ravens. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's second touchdown pass of the day to wide receiver Diontae Johnson, a 5-yard strike with 1:48 left in regulation, provided the first and only lead the Steelers would need in a 20-19 victory this afternoon at Heinz Field.
NFL
Boston Herald

Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 20-19 loss to Steelers | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field:. Lamar Jackson’s struggles aren’t from his mechanics, but his inability to quickly process and read the defense when pressured, particularly from the outside. His first and sometimes only look is to tight end Mark Andrews. These struggles have been present ever since the Ravens’ loss to the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 7. Regardless, Jackson still made plays with his running ability and elusiveness on passing plays Sunday. He missed a lot of wide-open receivers, and his first interception stopped a scoring drive early in the game. Grade: C-
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

As Ravens move on without Marlon Humphrey, new tests await their secondary: ‘We know what’s coming’

In late July, Marlon Humphrey arrived in Owings Mills for the start of training camp. He knew what the Ravens had at cornerback. He liked what he saw. Who wouldn’t? “Man, me, ‘M.P.’ [Marcus Peters], Jimmy [Smith] and Tavon [Young],” Humphrey said, “that’s a pretty strong four.” Four months, two major injuries (not to mention a litany of minor aches and pains) and who knows how many big plays ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Dolphins#Pittsburgh#American Football#Afc#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Chargers#Heinz Field
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Ravens' 20-19 loss to Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers by the final score of 20-19. It was a sloppy game once again for Baltimore on the offensive side of the ball, the Ravens’ defense struggled mightily in the fourth quarter, and Pittsburgh was able to escape with a close victory in a game that could have gone in either direction.
NFL
Boston Herald

Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 14 game in Cleveland?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 13 game between the Ravens (8-4) and Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium:. Browns 20, Ravens 17: Not a lot separated these teams two weeks ago, but Cleveland’s time off could be the difference here. The Browns’ running attack, held in check in Baltimore, should get help from a healthier Kareem Hunt and well-rested offensive line. On the other side of the ball, there’s no easy fix for a secondary as depleted as the Ravens’, but Cleveland’s uncertainty at tight end could mitigate those troubles. If Sunday’s game comes down to how Lamar Jackson can handle pressure in the pocket, the advantage goes to the Browns. Tyre Phillips will need to be more consistent against Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By What Tony Romo Said About Lamar Jackson

Tony Romo is usually pretty complimentary of NFL quarterbacks, as there’s somewhat of a brotherhood between those that played the position. So, fans are somewhat surprised by what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Romo was somewhat critical of Jackson during Sunday’s...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

8 Takeaways from the Steelers’ 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens

The Steelers shocked a lot of doubters with their gritty divisional victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. As always, there are plenty of takeaways to be had:. Mike Tomlin undoubtedly has some flaws as a head coach, many of which were apparent in the Steelers’ blowout loss to Cincinnati last week. However, it seems that the claims that he was losing the team’s culture and locker room may have been exaggerated. The team that beat the Ravens on Sunday looked perfectly cohesive and tough.
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Release Former First-Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens are making at least one change to their roster before this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Friday afternoon, the team officially waived offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M, started his professional career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was...
NFL
NESN

Lamar Jackson Injury: John Harbaugh Shares Diagnosis On QB’s Ankle

It appears the Baltimore Ravens might have dodged a bullet on the Lamar Jackson front. The star quarterback left during the second quarter of the Ravens’ loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. Ravens coach John Harbaugh indicated after the game it was an ankle sprain. “Lamar...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

The Steelers’ 20-19 win over the Ravens was the most satisfying win of 2021

I guess I spent about three and a half hours answering my own question from my last published article as I sat (paced around my apartment like an idiot) and watched the Steelers battle the Ravens at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon/evening. Steelers fans actually could get excited about Ravens...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens Insulted & Injured in Loss to Steelers

The Ravens offense put on yet another completely uninspiring performance in Pittsburgh, with the exception of a 99-yard TD drive and a last-minute TD to potentially tie the game. This time though, they were unable to pull a rabbit out of their hats, and ultimately came up short against a hated division rival.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Mayfield, Browns survive Ravens rally without QB Jackson

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Myles Garrett scored his first career TD and the Cleveland Browns stayed in the thick of the playoff race, surviving Baltimore’s late comeback for a 24-22 win Sunday over the Ravens, who lost superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson with an ankle injury.
NFL

