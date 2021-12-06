Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 13 game between the Ravens (8-4) and Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium:. Browns 20, Ravens 17: Not a lot separated these teams two weeks ago, but Cleveland’s time off could be the difference here. The Browns’ running attack, held in check in Baltimore, should get help from a healthier Kareem Hunt and well-rested offensive line. On the other side of the ball, there’s no easy fix for a secondary as depleted as the Ravens’, but Cleveland’s uncertainty at tight end could mitigate those troubles. If Sunday’s game comes down to how Lamar Jackson can handle pressure in the pocket, the advantage goes to the Browns. Tyre Phillips will need to be more consistent against Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO