Cazenovia, NY

CazCares Thanks Community as Holiday Programs Begin

By Eagle Newsroom
 6 days ago
CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, November 20, CazCares volunteers distributed turkeys and the ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to 155 families, representing the first-ever Thanksgiving basket give-away in the organization’s 39-year history. This food basket was provided in memory of Ellen Romagnoli, a long time CazCares volunteer and board member who passed away this year. Her spirit of giving was honored by donations to CazCares from many of her family and friends.

“We were considering options for a truly special way to utilize the donations made in memory of Ellen. When we broached the idea of using them to fund the first Thanksgiving basket give-away, the board instantly and unanimously rallied around that idea. It felt like the perfect way to honor her memory,” said CazCares Executive Director, Gigi Redmond.

“The generosity of the entire Cazenovia Community is well known, and this is especially true during the holidays. CazCares is fortunate to have the support of many thoughtful volunteers and generous donors. There are small and large gestures happening all over town,” said Redmond.

The recent Scouting for Food collected more than 2,000 donated food items for the pantry. The Brewster Inn donated prepared Thanksgiving dinners for 18 families and plated dinners for 20 individuals, which were delivered to some of our senior clients. Local churches are collecting food for the Christmas food baskets which will be handed out December 17 and 18.

We would like to thank all the organizations that are helping to make the holidays brighter for CazCares families. For the third year, Chamber of Commerce members have organized giving trees with donation suggestions for children’s clothing and toys that are located at numerous businesses throughout the community. The Fire Department held its annual toy drive Saturday, December 4. Donations from Rotary, Lions Club, and Garden Club are planned, and many residents have supported our toy drive by dropping off presents directly at CazCares.

In the next few weeks local families who use the food pantry will be able to choose gifts for their children from these donations. Families wishing to choose gifts for their family and receive a Christmas food basket must register for the program. Inquiries should be made by calling the CazCares office at 315-655-3174, or by visiting the pantry during open hours Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 9:30 -12:00 noon.

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

