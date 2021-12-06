6 to Know: Dog Killed By Another Dog in Local Daycare, Carrie Meek Remembered

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI)– The influential former Florida Congresswoman Carrie Meek died Sunday at the age of 95. Those who knew and admired her say she will long be remembered for her devotion to public service. “I feel as though we have lost a community treasure, someone who has probably had more influence in the legislative body than almost anyone coming from South Florida,” said Eduardo Padron, former President of Miami-Dade College and a colleague to Meek. “She always stood on the courage of her convictions,” he said. “She was an incredibly passionate advocate for the things she believed in. Carrie really cared for...

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO