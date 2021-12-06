ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

6 to Know: Dog Killed By Another Dog in Local Daycare, Carrie Meek Remembered

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 - A vigil was held Sunday on the second anniversary of the murder of Frank Ordonez, a UPS driver who was caught in the middle of a jewelry heist as a hostage when two suspects hijacked the truck he was driving in 2019. Two years since the...

www.nbcmiami.com

abc17news.com

Former US Rep. Carrie Meek remembered as trailblazer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Carrie Meek is being remembered as a trailblazer, a descendent of a slave who became one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress since Reconstruction. Politicians and public figures on Monday recalled Meek’s pioneering career, with many noting her devotion to working class families in her Miami district. Meek died Sunday at 95 after a long illness. Meek was 66 when she won the 1992 Democratic congressional primary in her Miami-Dade County district, later winning the seat in an unopposed general election race. She was a champion of affirmative action, economic opportunities for the poor and efforts to bolster democracy in and ease immigration restrictions on Haiti, the birthplace of many of her constituents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
North Dallas Gazette

U.S. Rep. Carrie Meek

Former U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Meek, who was the first Black person to represent the state of Florida in Congress since Reconstruction, died on November 28. She was 95. Meek served in Congress from 1993 to 2003. She as the granddaughter of slaves and became a Congresswoman at the age of 66 after serving the Florida House and Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
miamitimesonline.com

The life and legend of Carrie Meek 1926-2021

The year was 1993 and Carrie Pittman Meek was just sworn-in as the first Black lawmaker to represent Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives since Reconstruction. She represented what is now the 24th congressional district as the champion for underdogs, stopping at nothing to promote economic development, education, health care and immigration reform for her district.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Carrie Meek: The passing of a blessed public servant

I cannot claim that I knew Congresswoman Carrie Meek any better or less than her millions of other admirers, but I do recall meeting her at an event, something that created an indelible memory. It was the early 1990s and I was involved in one of my many organizations. The...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

‘Lived Her Life Fiercely’: Hundreds Gather At Miami Dade College For Wake Remembering Congresswoman Carrie Meek

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Congresswoman Carrie Meek made history at Miami Dade College and spent a good portion of her career there. She was the college’s first Black professor, Associate Dean, and Assistant to the Vice President at Miami Dade College. So, it’s only fitting that a wake for the respected trailblazer was held there Monday night, where hundreds gathered. “To know Rep. Meek was to know someone who lived her life fiercely and unapologetically, working tirelessly for decades to promote justice and equality for all in Florida and beyond,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “And not once did Carrie Meek ever shy...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

‘We Have Lost A Community Treasure’: Local Leaders Remember Congresswoman Carrie Meek

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI)– The influential former Florida Congresswoman Carrie Meek died Sunday at the age of 95. Those who knew and admired her say she will long be remembered for her devotion to public service. “I feel as though we have lost a community treasure, someone who has probably had more influence in the legislative body than almost anyone coming from South Florida,” said Eduardo Padron, former President of Miami-Dade College and a colleague to Meek. “She always stood on the courage of her convictions,” he said. “She was an incredibly passionate advocate for the things she believed in. Carrie really cared for...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

‘Their Relationship Seemed Perfect': Shocked Family of Slain Pregnant Mother Speak Out

Family members are expressing shock after the boyfriend of a pregnant Miami-Dade woman allegedly confessed to abducting and killing her. Xavier Johnson, 32, is facing first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated battery and burglary charges in the killing of 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd, Miami-Dade Police said Thursday. Police said Johnson admitted to kidnapping...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
