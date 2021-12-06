ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

How important is the first ball of an Ashes series? Just ask Steve Harmison | Tanya Aldred

By Tanya Aldred
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nt6Wd_0dF6QMFe00

’Tis the season to be reading everything into the first ball of an Ashes series, while an army of memers awaits on Twitter. So, pity the poor soul thrown the scarlet Kookaburra at Brisbane on Wednesday morning: may his sinews be stiffened and his radar strong. Here are three memorable first balls from previous Ashes series which proved prophetic, at least in parts.

2006-07

“Only three slips – I think they could afford another one or two of those – they’ve got three slips, a gully, backward point, there’s a big gap in cover, Harmison, does he want Langer driving? Get the ball on the right length, get it bouncing through, you might need a fourth slip there. Steve Bucknor, adjudicating at the Stanley Street end. A perfect day in Brisbane, first ball of the first Test match … woaaah, wide delivery, taken at slip by the skipper, the nerves are showing already.” Channel 9.

Related: Welcome to the Ashes lite. It might just turn out to be quite refreshing | Barney Ronay

Put “Steve Harmison wide” into Google and you get 5,090,000 results. Not bad for a ball bowled 15 years ago, and which lasted less than six seconds from the lummoxing start of the runup to arriving into the surprised hands of the England captain Andrew Flintoff at second slip.

Watching with the benefit of hindsight, you wonder about Harmison wiping the sweat from his forehead with the crook of his elbow just before the start, and Bucknor fiddling with a notebook with a biro attachment – did they have an inkling that they were about to be part of an infamous cricketing moment?

The 2006-07 Ashes series had come hot on the heels of the triumph of 2005 – the summer England’s cricket’s cup spilleth over – before the game promptly disappeared behind the iron curtain of satellite television. In the 15 months that followed, Flintoff became a superstar and Simon Jones a model, while Glenn McGrath warmed up for the summer’s fun by once again predicting a 5-0 triumph for the baggy green “Dad’s Army”. The Sydney Morning Herald proclaimed it “the most eagerly anticipated Ashes series ever”, while Richie Benaud said he’d never known so much anticipation for a sporting event in his lifetime, and tickets flew from the box offices like droplets from a shaking damp dog. In hindsight, this was lucky for Cricket Australia, as the cricket was as utterly one-sided as McGrath had predicted. It was the worst result for England since JWHT Douglas’s side limped over the other side of the world, carrying the after effects of the first world war in their kit bags. Harmison’s first ball was a stinker, and happened to be representative of everything that was to follow – in the words of Wisden “the gold reverted to lead”.

The following March, Harmison spoke to the Daily Mail: “I can’t think of a worse ball to bowl than that. In fact, I can’t remember ever bowling a ball as bad as that. I guess it set the tone. After the first over I went down to field on the boundary and was subjected to a barrage of abuse from the Australian fans. I’ve no idea what was said, though, because my mind was a complete blur. It was my worst nightmare.”

1994-95

“A very, very important toss this one, the pitch looked as though it was going to be an absolute belter for a couple of days then it might take some turn but basically a very good Brisbane pitch. And extremely important once Australia had won the toss and decided to bat that the England pace bowlers did well, that they bowled with skill and a little bit of common sense and used the swing … bowling well or suffering the consequences.” Richie Benaud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLnjE_0dF6QMFe00
Michael Slater hit two boundaries from the opening over in Brisbane. Photograph: Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Philip DeFreitas wasn’t supposed to be the strike bowler for the Ashes series, but Devon Malcom had fallen ill with chickenpox so the job fell to him. Nor was he supposed to be bowling from the Stanley Street end – but Mike Gatting, for one, had sniffed the air and sensed a change in the wind direction.

Wind billowing his baggy whites, in DeFreitas sprinted, huge wristwatch on his left arm. The ball was a bit short, a lot wide, and Michael Slater leaned on to the back foot and square cut it through point for four, following up with an ease through the gap in the slips to make it two boundaries in the opening over. With Martin McCague losing his radar at the other end, not helped by some village fielding, Australia knocked up 26 in the first four overs, 329 in the day, with Slater pocketing 176. The overall result wasn’t quite as disastrous as in 2006-07 but England, beset by injuries, lost 3-1. Five players flew home crocked, four more picked up lesser strains, and six replacements were shoved on the plane for the journey down under. England looked a team in sepia, the Australians magnificent Technicolor.

“England trained and grass grew at the MCG yesterday,” wrote Greg Baum in the Age, “two activities virtually indistinguishable from one another in tempo, but each with its own fascination.”

1936-37

“The Brisbane wicket is always lively for an hour and a half or so on the first day of a match and, though it later became easy, McCormick was able to make the ball lift during that spell before lunch. His height aided the natural conditions, and he had three of England in the pavilion with only 20 on the board.” Wisden 1938.

Related: Starc and Head in as Australia put cards on table early for first Ashes Test

England travelled to Australia for their first tour since Bodyline – but without Harold Larwood, who refused, and Douglas Jardine, who had withdrawn from first-class cricket. It was Don Bradman’s first series as captain, and all looked perky for him when the England opener Thomas Worthington was caught by Bert Oldfield from the very first ball of the series by Ernest McCormick. England, however, went on to win the game by 322 runs thanks to a fortuitous thunderstorm turning the wicket into a last-day sticky dog. They would go 2-0 ahead after the Sydney Test, only to ultimately lose the series 3-2. Poor Worthington only played two more matches, averaging 12.33, and was described by Wisden as “dead out of luck throughout the trip”.

Bradman made a duck in the second innings of his first Test as captain, lost the toss, and was criticised for his tactics. The England captain Gubby Allen noted approvingly in his diary how Bradman appeared “very jumpy” – but The Don finished the summer at the top of the batting averages with 810 runs at an average of 90, and with the Ashes clutched between his forefinger and thumb.

• This article was amended on 6 December 2021. Steve Bucknor was the umpire adjudicating at the Gabba in 2006-07, not “Steve Bucknall”, as an earlier version said.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Bodyline to Invincibles and Botham - five great Ashes series

England and Australia begin the latest edition of the Ashes at Brisbane on Wednesday with the visitors looking to wrestle back the urn. AFP Sport looks at five of the most memorable series between cricket's oldest enemies, a rivalry which stretches back to 1882: Australia retained the urn as holders despite the series being drawn for the first time since 1972, with Steve Smith grabbing headlines on his return from a ball-tampering ban by excelling in the face of taunting English crowds.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Flintoff
Person
Michael Slater
Person
Richie Benaud
Person
Mcg
Person
Steve Bucknor
Person
Mike Gatting
Person
Steve Harmison
Person
Don Bradman
Person
Glenn Mcgrath
Telegraph

Ashes 2021-22: How to watch, fixtures, match dates and start times for Australia vs England series

The 72nd Ashes series between Australia and England was scheduled to begin, like most of its predecessors held Down Under, in the late southern spring but for the first time since 1978-79 the start date has been pushed back into December, this time because of disruptions to the global schedule caused by Covid-19 and Cricket Australia's understandable desire to leave it long enough to allow the maximum feasible number of spectators into each ground.
SPORTS
The Independent

Ben Stokes ‘fit and hungry for a big series’ ahead of first Ashes Test

Ben Stokes has declared himself “fit and hungry for a big series” ahead of the first Ashes Test.The all-rounder was not named in the original England squad for the forthcoming series having taken an indefinite break to focus on his mental health and recovery from a fractured finger, but was subsequently added to the group in October.He then suffered a forearm injury in a net session a few days ago as the squad continued preparations for the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, which starts on 8 December. Skipper Joe Root later said of that incident that Stokes “seems to...
SPORTS
BBC

Ashes: Pink-ball Tests favour England - Mitchell Johnson

Changing the Ashes schedule to include a second pink-ball Test would give England an advantage, says former Australia bowler Mitchell Johnson. Perth may not be able to hold the fifth Test because of Covid restrictions. Melbourne, venue for the third match, is an option to stage the fifth as a...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Channel 9#Google
theanalyst.com

2021-22 Ashes Series: The Key Data Storylines

We are less than a week away from the first ball being bowled of the 2021-22 men’s Ashes series. This edition is set to be one of the most fascinating battles in the Australia–England rivalry. Pat Cummins is set to become the first genuine fast bowler to captain Australia in...
SPORTS
SkySports

England's Ben Stokes impresses with the ball in Ashes warm-up in Brisbane

The all-rounder, who has not featured in Test cricket since the tour of India ended in March, finished with 2-31 after sending down 12 overs as the Lions posted 226-4 at the Ian Healy Oval. Rain had wiped out play throughout the first half of the scheduled four-day match, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Ashes: First Test 'will not define' England-Australia series, says Joe Root

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane Dates: 8-12 December Time: 00:00 GMT. Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus live text commentary, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app. Avoiding defeat in the first Test in Brisbane would "not define" the Ashes but would give England a "great opportunity",...
SPORTS
BBC

The Ashes: Rory Burns is bowled first ball by Mitchell Starc

England's Rory Burns is bowled by Mitchell Starc with the first ball of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. FOLLOW LIVE: Ashes first Test - Australia v England. Watch highlights from every day's play of the Ashes on BBC iPlayer from 17:00 GMT.
SPORTS
Sporting News

How England plan to use antagonistic Australian crowds to their advantage in first Ashes Test

England captain Joe Root believes hostile Australian crowds and atmosphere can help the visitors bond together in the absence of their own supporters during the Ashes Tests. With COVID-19 restrictions making travel to Australia for the English-based Barmy Army almost impossible, there is expected to only be around 1000 expat 'Brisbane Barmies' at the Gabba for the first Ashes Test, which starts on Wednesday.
SPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

78K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy