Gunmen attack Niger military base, killing at least 12
6 days ago
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Extremist gunmen attacked a military camp in Niger near its southeastern border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 12 soldiers, the West Africa country’s interior ministry said. Extremist rebels riding...
GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency says more than 11,500 Nigerians have fled to neighboring Niger over the last month, seeking refuge from increasingly violent, deadly attacks by armed groups. In November, armed groups repeatedly attacked villages in Sokoto state in Nigeria's northwest. U.N. officials express alarm at the frequency,...
ABUJA (Reuters) – Gunmen freed more than 260 inmates during an attack on a prison in Nigeria’s central city of Jos, officials said, in the country’s fourth such raid this year. The attackers opened fire on guards on Sunday evening, starting a gunbattle that left one guard and nine prisoners...
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say gunmen attacked two police providing security for polio vaccination workers in northwest Pakistan, shooting dead one and wounding the other. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack, the first since the group on Friday announced the end of a one-month cease-fire with the government. The truce had been announced in November amid peace talks between the two sides. The assault took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the second day of a five-day anti-polio drive to vaccinate 6.5 million children in the province. Pakistani militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.
NIAMEY (Reuters) - Gunmen have killed 12 soldiers and wounded eight in a clash in southwest Niger near the border with Burkina Faso, the government said on Sunday, the latest in a flood of attacks that have killed hundreds this year. Soldiers encountered hundreds of fighters near the village of...
More than 1,000 American National Guard troops will soon be shipped to Eastern Africa for a counter-terrorism mission, intended to shore up US bases dotting the region amid a series of ongoing combat and training operations. The military announced the upcoming deployment in a statement earlier this week, saying that...
A Russian teenager tried to blow himself up at an Orthodox school near a 14th century convent outside Moscow on Monday, wounding at least another student, the interior ministry said.
Russia has seen a rise in similar attacks on schools in recent years but incidents at religious premises are rare.
"An 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent and blew himself up," it said in a statement.
A 15-year-old was injured in the attack in the city of Serpukhov, 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Moscow, the statement said.
Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) – Several thousand Haitian migrants have camped outside a stadium in the southern Mexican city of Tapachula, pleading to be transferred to other states and given authorization to travel freely through Mexico and seek employment. Mexican officials last week began moving hundreds of migrants to other states...
PARIS (AP) — French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but rescued his baby and the child’s mother alive from the rubble of a three-story apartment building that collapsed Tuesday in a suspected gas explosion on southern France’s Mediterranean coast. Two other people are missing. The baby,...
The U.N. special envoy for Sudan says the country's military leaders who seized power Oct. 25 must rebuild trust with the opposition, especially the young generation who feel betrayed by the coup that has led to the greatest crisis in the country's political transition
John Lafontant had lost his wallet.
Gone were his last 500 pesos, or roughly $25 in cash; a Border Patrol-issued number that held his place in what he thought was a line to seek asylum in the U.S.; and a tiny card with his brother’s address in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Despair welled up in...
According to the official Syrian news agency SANA, “the Israeli occupation entity carried out a missile attack targeting the container yard in Latakia’s commercial port.”. Syrian TV reported that Latakia had been shaken by five huge explosions. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the target for the Israeli...
Israel has handed over to Egypt 95 relics which had been smuggled into the country or found for sale in Jerusalem. It said it was returning the items "at the request of Egyptian authorities and as a gesture of goodwill" during a rare visit by Israel's foreign minister to Cairo.
France will open classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule in order to "look the truth in the eyes", the government announced on Friday. - No apology -
A report commissioned by the president earlier this year urged a truth commission over the Algerian war.
Brigadier General Amir Vadmani, head of the Planning and Personnel Management Division in the IDF’s Human Resources Dept., on Monday told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that more than 20 “minority” soldiers (the term is a common reference to Druse, Bedouin, and Arabs) refused an order or were AWOL absent from service during Operation Guardian of the Walls, May 6 to 21, 2021. Seven of them were discharged from the army following interviews with their commanders. The news was originally tweeted by Yosi Yehoshua, a military correspondent for Yedioth Aharonoth.
Three members of Hamas died Sunday when shooting erupted at the funeral procession for a member of the Islamist movement in a south Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp, the group said.
Hamas official Raafat al-Murra said militants from the rival Fatah movement "shot at the funeral procession" of a Palestinian killed in a blast Friday at the Burj al-Shemali camp, outside the port city of Tyre.
Six people were wounded, he added.
Hamas and Fatah, the secular party led by Mahmud Abbas, have been at odds since 2007 when the Islamists seized Gaza after a week of deadly clashes.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For the second time this year, a soldier with strong connections to Fort Benning will receive the nation’s highest military honor. The White House announced this afternoon that Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, Sgt 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz, and Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee will be awarded the medals on […]
Yet another caravan of migrants has set off from southern Mexico, saying they are determined to make their way to the US border. Like similar caravans in recent months, hundreds of migrants, who are mainly from Haiti, Central America and Venezuela, began walking Friday from Tapachula, a city on the Guatemalan border, according to a report.
