Gunmen attack Niger military base, killing at least 12

A Russian teenager tried to blow himself up at an Orthodox school near a 14th century convent outside Moscow on Monday, wounding at least another student, the interior ministry said. Russia has seen a rise in similar attacks on schools in recent years but incidents at religious premises are rare. "An 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent and blew himself up," it said in a statement. A 15-year-old was injured in the attack in the city of Serpukhov, 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Moscow, the statement said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 41 MINUTES AGO