MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens lost their first game since general manager Marc Bergevin was fired, 2-1 to the Vancouver Canucks at Bell Centre on Monday. "We had some really good seasons, we had some tough seasons around here," Montreal forward Brendan Gallagher said. "We always followed up those tough seasons with solutions because he was able to sit there and gather our opinions. And he really trusted us, really listened to us. He was just someone you could really count on."

