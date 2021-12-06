ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jack Grealish deserves time to learn Pep Guardiola’s unique football language at Manchester City

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KubAV_0dF6PyJh00

Manchester City enjoyed a near-perfect evening on Saturday with a 3-1 win that sent the champions back to the top of the league, yet Jack Grealish could be forgiven for leaving Vicarage Road in a huff.

Grealish was deployed in an unfamiliar false nine role and he was heavily involved in much of City’s attacking play, linking with the carousel of skilful technicians Pep Guardiola had picked. On the ball he was determined and persistent and was perhaps a little unlucky not to score, thwarted by an excellent Daniel Bachmann save in the first half and the crossbar in the second. But more revealing was to watch Grealish when the ball was nowhere near him.

In the sixth minute, with City already 1-0 up through Raheem Sterling’s header, Guardiola stepped out to the edge of his technical area and delivered a performance of maniacal arm-waving and exasperated head-clutching in the direction of Grealish. Throughout the first half the manager repeatedly sent screams of “Jack!” into the cold night, desperate to correct something Grealish had failed to interpret about his duties in the role.

When Bernardo Silva scored City’s second, Guardiola intercepted Grealish’s jog towards the celebrations, pulling him to the touchline to furiously explain the mistake, eyeballs bulging, like a man whose adorable puppy had, once again, defecated on the living room floor.

As Grealish stood there, brow furrowed attempting to decipher Guardiola’s words against a hum of noise, it occurred that this sort of thing probably didn’t happen much under Dean Smith. Before the summer Grealish had only ever played for one club, bar a brief loan at Notts County, having joined Aston Villa 20 years ago aged six. Joining City is just about as extreme an environment as it gets without moving abroad and learning Guardiola’s football is like learning a new language – disconcertingly, one you thought you already knew.

“I’ve found it a lot more difficult than I thought I would, adapting to a different manager and teammates,” he told the Daily Telegraph last week. “At first I thought I’d have more of the ball, get more assists and goals but it doesn’t work like that at all. I’ve had nowhere near as much of the ball as I used to get at Villa.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zieTL_0dF6PyJh00

What Grealish needs more than anything is time. Time to adapt, time to learn. That much was illustrated at Watford by City’s man of the match, Bernardo Silva. He arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2017 having totalled 22 goals and assists for Monaco the previous season – the same tally Grealish managed at Aston Villa last year. Bernardo’s impact was not immediate, but gradually his place in the team has become more assured, his role now elevated to starting most games and playing 90 minutes too, and he has developed into one of the league’s outstanding players.

Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling both took their time to find their feet at the club and both eventually blossomed under Guardiola’s guidance – Mahrez has found himself out of favour this season but at times during the last campaign he was City’s best attacking player. Like them, Grealish is now undergoing his own education, and there is no better place to learn than on nights like Saturday, playing at the heart of a winning team.

Guardiola was animated on the touchline but he has been staunch in his backing of Grealish off the pitch. Asked about Grealish’s missed chances, the manager said: “Scoring goals is the most difficult thing in football. What is important is to create the chances we have done and these players with the quality we have will score one goal. What is important is the way we are playing.”

Just after an hour’s play, Grealish’s No10 flashed up on the fourth official’s board. He trudged off disconsolately to a chorus of “Super Jack” from the away fans, and as he reached his manager on the touchline, the reaction was telling. Guardiola offered up a hug, a terrifying grin and a slap on the back almost hard enough to knock over his £100m signing. Another lesson was over, with the full spectrum of Guardiola’s tough love finally completed, another night to help eventually bring out the best of Grealish in City blue.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pep Guardiola delighted by Manchester City’s statement win over PSG

Pep Guardiola felt his Manchester City team made a real statement as they came from behind to beat Paris St Germain and reach the Champions League last 16.Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus struck as City responded to a Kylian Mbappe goal to claim a 2-1 win in a pulsating clash at the Etihad Stadium that sealed top spot in Group A.City will now go through to the knockout stages for a ninth successive year and, after reaching last year’s final, they appear to mean business again.The gift of the Gab! 🎁💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/Ixu6D6kPyM— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 24, 2021Asked if the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Manchester City made a statement with PSG victory – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola felt his Manchester City team made a real statement as they came from behind to beat Paris St Germain and reach the Champions League last 16. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus struck as City responded to a Kylian Mbappe goal to claim a 2-1 win in a pulsating clash at the Etihad Stadium that sealed top spot in Group A.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Daniel Bachmann
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Daily Mail

'Nobody is selfish': Gabriel Jesus lauds the selfless streak running through Pep Guardiola's side as he hails Bernardo Silva for skilful assist that set up his winner for Manchester City against PSG

Gabriel Jesus has hailed the team spirit of Manchester City as a key factor to them coming from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain. City had fallen a goal down in the Champions League group stage encounter at the Etihad Stadium in the 50th minute following a Kylian Mbappe strike against the run of play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'They have had an incredible season... it's not a secret': Pep Guardiola believes high-flying West Ham United are serious contenders for a Champions League place ahead of crunch clash with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola regards West Ham as serious contenders for a Champions League place as they put their credentials on the line at The Etihad on Sunday. No team from outside the Big Six has qualified for Europe's premier competition since Leicester in 2016 but David Moyes' team are currently fourth as they face a Manchester City side buoyant from their midweek win against PSG.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Football#Vicarage Road
CityXtra

"We Didn't Deserve to Win" - Pep Guardiola Makes Honest Admission Over One Man City Victory Last Season

The focus switches back to the Premier League, as Manchester City look to make it five wins on the bounce against David Moyes' high-flying West Ham side at the Etihad Stadium. After sealing qualification to the knock-out stages of the Champions League with a narrow win over PSG in midweek, the Blues now face a tricky test against West Ham, who have made an incredible start to the campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Jack Grealish: Pep Guardiola says Man City club-record signing must reach his best this season

Pep Guardiola says Jack Grealish must produce his best in the remainder of the season but has praised the way the club's record signing has settled in at Manchester City. England international Grealish, 26, joined City from Aston Villa for a British-record £100m in the summer and could return from injury to face his former club at Villa Park on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
fourfourtwo.com

Jack Grealish could return as Manchester City face former club Aston Villa

Manchester City’s record signing Jack Grealish could return to face former club Aston Villa on Wednesday. The England midfielder, who joined City in a £100million deal in the summer, has missed the Premier League champions’ last three games with a knock sustained on international duty. Team-mate Phil Foden is also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"I Don't Think The Best Jack Grealish We See Next Season!" - Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Assessment of England Star's Start at Man City

Joining the Etihad club for a British-record £100 million transfer fee during the recent summer transfer window, Jack Grealish's performances were always going to be under the media spotlight. Operating mainly from the left-wing so far this season, the 26-year-old has provided five goal contributions in 15 appearances - particularly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

370K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy