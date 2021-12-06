ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunmen attack Niger military base, killing at least 12

 6 days ago

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Extremist gunmen attacked a military camp in Niger near its southeastern border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 12 soldiers, the West Africa country’s interior ministry said. Extremist rebels riding...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Killings, Kidnappings Send Thousands of Nigerians Fleeing to Niger

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency says more than 11,500 Nigerians have fled to neighboring Niger over the last month, seeking refuge from increasingly violent, deadly attacks by armed groups. In November, armed groups repeatedly attacked villages in Sokoto state in Nigeria's northwest. U.N. officials express alarm at the frequency,...
AFRICA
WNMT AM 650

Gunmen free more than 260 inmates in Nigerian jail attack

ABUJA (Reuters) – Gunmen freed more than 260 inmates during an attack on a prison in Nigeria’s central city of Jos, officials said, in the country’s fourth such raid this year. The attackers opened fire on guards on Sunday evening, starting a gunbattle that left one guard and nine prisoners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Pakistani gunmen attack police guarding polio team, 1 killed

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say gunmen attacked two police providing security for polio vaccination workers in northwest Pakistan, shooting dead one and wounding the other. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack, the first since the group on Friday announced the end of a one-month cease-fire with the government. The truce had been announced in November amid peace talks between the two sides. The assault took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the second day of a five-day anti-polio drive to vaccinate 6.5 million children in the province. Pakistani militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
tucsonpost.com

1,000+ US troops to deploy for Africa

More than 1,000 American National Guard troops will soon be shipped to Eastern Africa for a counter-terrorism mission, intended to shore up US bases dotting the region amid a series of ongoing combat and training operations. The military announced the upcoming deployment in a statement earlier this week, saying that...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Bases#Niger#Mali#Military Camp#Niamey#Ap#Extremist#Interior Ministry##French
AFP

Russian teenager 'blows himself up' at Orthodox school

A Russian teenager tried to blow himself up at an Orthodox school near a 14th century convent outside Moscow on Monday, wounding at least another student, the interior ministry said. Russia has seen a rise in similar attacks on schools in recent years but incidents at religious premises are rare. "An 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent and blew himself up," it said in a statement. A 15-year-old was injured in the attack in the city of Serpukhov, 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Moscow, the statement said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar’s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.
POLITICS
fox44news.com

Gunman opens fire in Moscow services center, kills 2 people

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a Moscow government services center and killed two people Tuesday, reportedly after being told to put on a face mask, authorities and Russia media said. Four other people were wounded. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Twitter that a suspect was detained....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

In pictures: Israel hands seized relics to Egypt

Israel has handed over to Egypt 95 relics which had been smuggled into the country or found for sale in Jerusalem. It said it was returning the items "at the request of Egyptian authorities and as a gesture of goodwill" during a rare visit by Israel's foreign minister to Cairo.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

IDF HR Officer: More than 20 ‘Minority’ Soldiers Refused Orders or Went AWOL During Operation Guardian of the Walls

Brigadier General Amir Vadmani, head of the Planning and Personnel Management Division in the IDF’s Human Resources Dept., on Monday told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that more than 20 “minority” soldiers (the term is a common reference to Druse, Bedouin, and Arabs) refused an order or were AWOL absent from service during Operation Guardian of the Walls, May 6 to 21, 2021. Seven of them were discharged from the army following interviews with their commanders. The news was originally tweeted by Yosi Yehoshua, a military correspondent for Yedioth Aharonoth.
MILITARY
AFP

Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. Washington imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of involvement in hundreds of disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018. Seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion were also sanctioned. They include Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the South Asian country's more than 200,000-strong police force. "We are determined to put human rights at the centre of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
PROTESTS
New York Post

Hundreds form migrant caravan on way to US border

Yet another caravan of migrants has set off from southern Mexico, saying they are determined to make their way to the US border. Like similar caravans in recent months, hundreds of migrants, who are mainly from Haiti, Central America and Venezuela, began walking Friday from Tapachula, a city on the Guatemalan border, according to a report.
IMMIGRATION

