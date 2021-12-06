ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx double shooting: Man killed, teen girl wounded sitting in BMW

By Mark Sundstrom
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qeSxN_0dF6PjK200

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — A man is dead and a teenage girl was hospitalized after an unknown gunman fired multiple shots at the car they were sitting in on a Bronx street late Sunday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a 911 call of two people shot near the corner of East 171st Street and Townsend Avenue, in the Mount Eden section.

Responding officers arrived to find the 21-year-old man slumped over the driver’s seat of a BMW with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

EMS transported him to a nearby hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead, police said.

Officials identified the victim as Sergio Jimenez of the Bronx.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined that Jimenez and an 18-year-old female victim were sitting in the car when at least one unidentified individual approached the vehicle and began shooting.

The teen, who was seated in the passenger seat, suffered gunshot wounds to her hand and back, and was taken to an area hospital by private means, authorities said.

She remained hospitalized early Monday in what police described as “stable” condition.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning as police continued their investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 22

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man found dead with lacerations to his neck in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man’s body was found on the ground in Brooklyn on Sunday morning with lacerations to the neck, police said. The 37-year-old victim was unconscious and unresponsive near Stanwix Street and Melrose Street when officers arrived around 6:30 a.m., officials said. Emergency medical services pronounced the man, who has not yet been […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Masked robbers make man strip at gunpoint, rob him in the Bronx

THE BRONX — Two men were robbed in the Bronx after they arranged meetups with women on Instagram, police said Sunday. On Dec. 3, a 24-year-old man went to Anthony Avenue near East 174th Street to meet a woman, officials said. When he got there, two masked individuals ordered the man to take his clothes […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Masked man in Brooklyn tries to lure 9-year-old into van: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn community is on high alert after a man wearing a black ski mask tried to lure a 9-year-old girl into a van on Thursday, police said. The NYPD on Friday night released surveillance images of the man and vehicle they’re searching for. Police said the girl was walking near […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police searching for suspect in six separate Brooklyn robberies

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One suspect has committed six robberies between Oct. 29 and Nov. 14, police said Saturday. In some of the incidents, the man displayed a firearm, police said. The first incident took place about 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 29, police said. The suspect approached a 24-year-old man on Troutman Street and displayed a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man tries, fails to take $500 cash from Brooklyn bank: NYPD

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A man tried to steal $500 cash from a Brooklyn bank on Nov. 23 by “making a gesture with his hand mimicking a firearm,” police said Saturday. Police said they received a report from the 18th Avenue bank at about 11:20 a.m. A man approached the bank’s teller window and verbally demanded […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Police#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Video shows 14-year-old boy violently robbed on Bronx street

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx — A group of people violently attacked and then robbed a teenage boy Wednesday, police said Friday. The incident, which was caught on camera, took place at about 3 p.m. by Southern Boulevard and East 174th Street in the Bronx. The suspects approached the 14-year-old boy, police said, and one of […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn teacher suffers critical injuries in hit-and-run: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn teacher suffered critical injuries when she was hit by a car Tuesday, according to police. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. near Union Street and Classon Avenue in Crown Heights, according to police. The vehicle struck 67-year-old high school teacher Dorothy Gargano and fled the scene eastbound on Union […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD searching suspect caught on video assaulting uniformed officer

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are searching for a man seen assaulting a uniformed officer Friday morning after she confronted him for shoplifting. A staff member at a convenience store located on East 34th Street notified the NYPD at about 11:35 a.m. that a man was stealing items. Police said an officer confronted the man as […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Thieves steal $14,000 worth of jewelry after assaulting multiple victims: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Three individuals entered a Brooklyn jewelry store Dec. 1 and made off with about $14,000 worth of merchandise, officials said Friday. At about 1:20 p.m., three men entered the store on Rockaway Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Two of the men displayed firearms and forced a 22-year-old man into the store’s basement while the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

1 dead in Queensbridge apartment fire: NYPD

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — One person is dead after fire ripped through an apartment at a Queens NYCHA complex on Thursday evening, according to the NYPD. Police said a 911 came in around 6:18 p.m. for flames in an apartment at the Queensbridge North Houses in Long Island City. Upon arrival and the extinguishment […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

8-year-old girl dead, 3 injured in New Jersey house fire

SOMERVILLE, N.J. – An early morning fire at a New Jersey home left an 8-year-old girl dead and several others, including another child, injured Friday, authorities said. Authorities responded to a blaze at a home along Eastern Avenue in Somerville around 2:10 a.m., according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers arrived at the scene […]
SOMERVILLE, NJ
PIX11

Woman drove into river at Niagara Falls on purpose: police

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who died when her car went into the icy rapids above Niagara Falls likely drove into the river on purpose, authorities said. The New York State Park Police said on Thursday “entry into the water appears to be an intentional act,” and an investigation was ongoing. The driver […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
PIX11

Subway conductor assaulted at Lower Manhattan station, MTA says

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A subway conductor was assaulted at a Lower Manhattan station Sunday morning, according to the MTA. The conductor was taking a No. 5 train out of service at the Bowling Green station when the attack happened around 9:07 a.m., a spokesperson for the transit agency told PIX11 News. The extent of their […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

3 seen on video drawing swastika in wet cement: NYPD

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Three people were caught on video drawing a swastika in wet cement on a Brooklyn sidewalk, police said. It happened on Dec. 3 at about 9:50 p.m. in front of a residential building at 2222 Ocean Avenue between Quentin Road and Avenue R, according to officials. After drawing the swastika in the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy