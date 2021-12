I’m working on my grandkids Christmas lists and I’m concerned about the stores not having enough items. Any suggestions?. It is getting harder to find items in stores and online. Why not make this the year you and your grandkids work on a project together? Maybe you could both each grow a fast-growing amaryllis and share pictures with each other. You could also try taking a class together like ceramics or painting. You could also try scheduling an adventure day together to learn about some local landmarks. You’ll build memories that will last a long time.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO