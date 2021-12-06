ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

2021 fall soybean weed survey results

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are the most troublesome weed species in Ohio soybean fields? OSU Extension Educators sought to answer this question by surveying an estimated 204,641 soybean acres as part of the annual Fall Soybean Weed Survey. Since 2006, OSU Extension has recorded weed escapes in soybean fields across the state...

#Soybean#Weeds#Surveying#Edu#Osu Extension Educators#Fall Soybean Weed Survey#Nass#Northwest Ohio
