2021 fall soybean weed survey results

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) mails the National Agricultural Classification Survey (NACS) this month to more than a million potential U.S. agricultural producers, in preparation for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The NACS will ask survey recipients if they are involved in agricultural activity and for basic farm information. Response to the NACS is required by law for all who receive the questionnaire, even if the recipient is not an active farmer or rancher. Questionnaires can be completed online or by mail. The response deadline is Jan. 24.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO