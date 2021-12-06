ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Soybeans are still the star, and that’s why the second corn crop continues to be Brazil’s “little crop”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas lights are everywhere once again and that is a reminder for Brazilian farmers: it is December already and time to make or break the soybean crop. I am writing this article early in the month, while the crop in central states (such as top producer Mato Grosso) develops in very...

kfgo.com

Brazil’s soybean planting at 94%, but southern states face drought risk

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The planting of Brazil’s 2021/22 soybean crop reached 94% of the estimated area as of Thursday and is progressing well in most of the country, although a recent lack of rains has put farmers in some Southern states on alert, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil’s crop-weather hits a 30-year dryness mark

La Niña’s influence on South America weather is becoming more pronounced heading deeper into December. Rainfall deficits are growing across southern Brazil and portions of the growing regions of Argentina, a typical weather pattern associated with La Niña. Soil moisture is depleting quickly in these regions, and the forecast through the middle of December offers little hope for substantial rainfall. Meanwhile, plentiful rainfall in Central Brazil is helping to offset some of the negatives farther to the south.
ENVIRONMENT
dtnpf.com

Statistics Canada Reduces Canada's Crop Production

The December Statistics Canada crop production estimates pointed to severe weather conditions on the Prairies during the growing season that led to overall crop production being revised lower. Total production of principal field crops is estimated at 69.7 million metric tons (mmt), down 30.2% from last crop year and 27%...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Early Corn, Soybeans Drying Out in Southern Brazil

Planting for corn and soybeans got off to a voracious start in Brazil this season. With the threat of La Nina delaying the start of the wet season in central Brazil and the outlook for drier weather overall in southern Brazil, producers got a huge jump on good conditions to the start of the season when they could.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Crop concerns in southern Brazil and Argentina

Dry conditions across southern Brazil and Argentina will threaten early-planted crops with some yield loss concerns. Most of the soybeans are in the ground across Brazil and soil moisture will need to be replenished to aid in germination. As we flip the calendar to December 2021, a typical La Niña...
ENVIRONMENT
meatpoultry.com

Corn, soybean prices puzzle analysts

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Corn and soybean futures are holding strong despite the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) recent forecasts that both 2021 crops will be the second largest in history, and there are several additional bearish indicators that suggest prices should be lower. Instead, corn, soybean and wheat futures...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CNBC

Thailand start-up says it's boosting crop yields with app for farmers

Thai start-up Ricult is trying to help small farmers in Thailand and Pakistan improve crop yields using artificial intelligence and machine learning. The app has signed up almost 400,000 farmers in Thailand, according to Ricult. It analyzes weather patterns and advises farmers on when they should start putting their seeds...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

China's crops at risk: Climate change boosts spread of crop pests and diseases

Based on a unique, previously unpublished data set ranging from 1970 to 2016, an international team including the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) compared long-term statistical records about pest and disease occurrence in China with potential climatic driving factors—such as temperature, precipitation, humidity—as well as factors from farming practices, including for instance fertilizer application, irrigation, use of pesticides. They found that, since the 1970s, the occurrence of crop pests and diseases in China has increased by a factor of four. Climate change is responsible for likely about 20 percent of the observed increase, with great variations between different Chinese provinces.
AGRICULTURE
IGN

List of Crops

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Angie Harvey. This page will detail the 16 available crops types that you can grow within Farming Simulator 22. Below you'll find information about each crop, its requirements, and a table laying out which crops are most profitable on average. Crops Within Farming Simulator 22.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Spreads suggest undervalued corn needs to trade at $6

Usually, the corn market is in a carry this time of year, meaning futures values are higher in later months versus current months. When the market is in a carry there is an incentive for those with storage capacity to hold grain for later use. Last week the December corn...
AGRICULTURE
iheart.com

December WASDE comes in as expected

WHEAT: The outlook for 2021/22 U.S. wheat this month is for slightly lower supplies, unchanged domestic use, reduced exports, and higher ending stocks. Supplies are lowered, on decreased imports with a weaker-than-expected pace for Hard Red Spring (HRS). Exports are lowered 20 million bushels to 840 million on slowing export sales and shipments with equivalent reductions for Hard Red Winter and HRS. Additionally, U.S. export prices are expected to remain elevated the rest of 2021/22, further diminishing U.S. competitiveness. Projected 2021/22 ending stocks are raised 15 million bushels to 598 million but are still 29 percent lower than last year. The projected season-average farm price (SAFP) is raised $0.15 per bushel to $7.05 on NASS prices reported to date and expectations for cash and futures prices for the remainder of 2021/22. This would be the highest SAFP since 2012/13. The global wheat outlook for 2021/22 is for higher supplies, greater consumption, increased trade, and higher ending stocks. Supplies are projected rising by 4.3 million tons to 1,067.5 million, primarily on the combination of increased beginning stocks for Australia and the EU and upward production revisions for Australia, Russia, and Canada. Australia’s production is raised 2.5 million tons to a record 34.0 million, based mainly on the latest Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) forecast. Russia’s production is increased 1.0 million tons to 75.5 million, all for winter wheat on updated Ministry of Agriculture data. Canada’s production is raised 0.7 million tons to 21.7 million on the latest Statistics Canada forecast. Despite the increases for Russia and Canada, their respective production levels remain significantly below last year. Projected 2021/22 world consumption is raised 1.9 million tons to 789.4 million on higher feed and residual use more than offsetting lower food, seed, and industrial use. Most of the feed and residual use increases are for Australia and Russia on higher production and for the EU, as more wheat feeding is expected with extended rains affecting grain quality at harvest. Projected 2021/22 global trade is raised 2.3 million tons to a record 205.5 million on higher exports by Australia, EU, India, and Ukraine. The largest import change is for Iran, up 1.5 million tons to 7.0 million on further reductions in production and heightened import activity. These would the largest Iranian wheat imports on record, surpassing 6.8 million tons in 2008/09. Projected 2021/22 world ending stocks are raised 2.4 million tons to 278.2 million with most of the increases from Australia, Canada, and the United States. Despite upward revisions to global stocks this month, they are still at a 5-year low.
AGRICULTURE
wnax.com

Crop Insurance Losses Expected to be Shallow in Corn Belt

Despite widespread drought in the United States this year crop insurance claims may be lower than earlier anticipated. National Crop Insurance Services Head of Sales Jeff Farr says many farmers were pleasantly surprised with their yields this fall, at least in the Corn Belt and Northern Plains. Aside from the...
AGRICULTURE
aces.edu

Enterprise Budgets for Row Crops

Row crop enterprise budgets are updated annually by Extension personnel to reflect recommended management practices for production on a per acre basis. Projected costs are gathered from multiple industry sources and a higher than average projected yield are used to estimate the associated cost for that level of production. Producers should review these budgets and use the values that best reflect the cost on their operation.
ENTERPRISE, AL
TheConversationCanada

What China's plans to decarbonize its economy mean for Canada's energy exports

One of the surprises to come out of COP26 was the U.S.-China joint declaration on enhancing climate action through the 2020s. Although the declaration lacked details, it offers a positive sign of progress toward curbing global greenhouse gas emissions, in part because China and the United States are the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. The declaration also marks “a rare moment of co-operation between two superpowers locked in geopolitical rivalry” over trade tariffs and intellectual properties, among others, according to Bloomberg News. For scholars who have been following China’s climate politics closely, this news reaffirms China’s resolution to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Tracking South Africa’s crop planting amid new the Covid-19 variant and La Niña

There is heightened uncertainty worldwide in the wake of the news of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron (B.1.1.529). The travel ban against several Southern African countries will likely negatively impact the tourism industry and associated businesses as the summer months are the most important for this sector. From the agricultural side, the primary concern is the wine industry, which is currently in its rebuilding stages following the various bans on alcohol sales since the onset of the pandemic and the collapse of agritourism and wine routes tourism sales.
AGRICULTURE
Bloomberg

U.S. Companies Seeking 100% Renewables Still Use Fossil Fuel

U.S. companies with contracts to buy only renewable power are still relying heavily on fossil fuels because of a lack of clean-energy supplies, a Columbia University study has shown. American firms have to draw between 20% and 50% of their electricity from regional electric grids -- heavy on fossil fuels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

OPEC+ Output Hike Gamble Pays off as Oil Prices Recover

LONDON (Reuters) - The gamble taken by OPEC and its allies, under pressure from top oil consumer the United States, to raise oil output in January despite its own forecasts of oversupply, appears to be paying off as prices stabilise. Oil has steadied around $75 a barrel as market participants...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Tropical forests can recover surprisingly quickly on deforested lands – and letting them regrow naturally is an effective and low-cost way to slow climate change

Tropical forests are among the world’s best tools for fighting climate change and the loss of wild species. They store huge quantities of carbon, shelter thousands of plants and animals and are home to Indigenous peoples who sustain them. That’s why more than 100 world leaders pledged to halt deforestation by 2030 at the recent United Nations conference on climate change in Glasgow. Many organizations and communities are working to restore native forests by reclaiming unproductive or abandoned land and carrying out costly tree-planting efforts. These efforts are designed to encourage the return of native plants and animals and to recover...
ENVIRONMENT

