Kim Kardashian West hails Saint West her 'bestie with the best snuggles' on sixth birthday

As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heats up, ex Kanye West has been campaigning to get her back — and sources spilled to HL how she feels about it!. Kim Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44, back in February. Although the split isn’t finalized, the Yeezy designer has been making public moves to try and win his wife back — but sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim has made up her mind. “Make no mistake about it, Kim is not getting back together with Kanye. Kim has not given Kanye any indication whatsoever that she wants to work it out,” they revealed. “Kim already told Kanye that their marriage was done months ago when she filed for divorce.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO