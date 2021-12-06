Kim Kardashian West hails Saint West her 'bestie with the best snuggles' on sixth birthday

By Mikayla Price and Jamaica Ponder
CHICAGO (CBS) — On Sunday, November 28, the world stopped when the news broke. Just a month after his 41st birthday, fashion and culture icon Virgil Abloh had died.
It’s hard to sum up his seemingly infinite impact. From creating a scholarship fund, renovating basketball facilities in Garfield park, building a state park in Ghana to what he is known for best: Bridging the gap between streetwear and luxury brands.
At the time of his death, he was at the peak of his career. In July, the iconic luxury brand Louis Vuitton announced their major investment into...
