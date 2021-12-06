ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

JoJo Siwa: Jenna Johnson brought me out of my shell on DWTS

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo Siwa: Jenna Johnson brought me out of...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

JoJo Siwa Holds Nothing Back About Her Dating Deal-Breakers and How She Copes With a Break Up

Watch: "The Rundown": JoJo Siwa Finds THIS Female TikToker Attractive. JoJo Siwa is pulling back the curtain when it comes to her love life. The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star, who was in a relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew for nine months before they called it quits in October, opened up about how she's been dealing with heartbreak, her dating deal-breakers and more in an exclusive interview with E! News' The Rundown.
MUSIC
justjaredjr.com

JoJo Siwa Is Excited To Get Back On Tour, Starts Rehearsals Today

JoJo Siwa is sharing her excitement to get back on the road!. The 18-year-old just wrapped up competing on Dancing With The Stars and now she’s diving into her upcoming tour. JoJo shared on Instagram and TikTok that she’s starting tour rehearsal on Monday (November 29) to continued her D.R.E.A.M....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jojo
Person
Jenna Johnson
Reality Tea

JoJo Siwa Is “Grateful Forever” For Friendship With Her Dancing With The Stars Partner Jenna Johnson

It was obvious that Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa was destined for great things. In 2017, the 14-year-old wrote her memoir, and had three more books on the way. When JoJo joined the cast for Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, she made history. For the first time ever, JoJo was paired with a […] The post JoJo Siwa Is “Grateful Forever” For Friendship With Her Dancing With The Stars Partner Jenna Johnson appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
feelingthevibe.com

Jenna Johnson from Dancing With The Stars Shares Text Message Exchange with Val’s Dance Partner Olivia Jade

“Dancing with the Stars” season 30 may officially be over, but friendships are long lasting. Two dance pros, Jenna Johnson and her husband Val competed against each other for that coveted mirror ball trophy this past season. Val and his partner, Olivia Jade were cut right before the semi-finals while his wife Jenna made it to the finals with her partner, JoJo Siwa.
THEATER & DANCE
Elite Daily

Was That JoJo Siwa Or A Princess? Her 2021 PCAs Look Was Heavenly

Floating down the green carpet at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, JoJo Siwa looked like a butterfly in her tiered, pink dress. The tulle gown trailed behind her, but her soft makeup really sold the look. E! correspondent Naz Perez called her “sunshine in human form,” and she was right.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Dancing With The Stars
E! News

See the 2021 People's Choice Awards Portrait Studio Pics of JoJo Siwa and More Stars

Watch: 2021 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers. These stars know how to work it for the camera. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the biggest names in Hollywood swung by the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica to celebrate the best of film, TV, music and pop culture at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards. In order to make the evening extra memorable, the network had many of the show's presenters, performers and nominees stop by the exclusive E! PCAs portrait studio to take some very special photos.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

JoJo Siwa On Letting Her Hair Down And Her New, Adult Look

If you managed to catch the AMAs, you might have noticed that teen star JoJo Siwa had a brand new style. At the awards ceremony, she decided to ditch her signature ponytail and bow and go for a more sophisticated, grown-up style. And people definitely noticed! JoJo previously said that...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

JoJo Siwa Turns Heads With Her Most Daring Look Yet at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball

JoJo Siwa totally sleighed her latest red carpet look. The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star made a grand entrance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Forum in Los Angeles. In fact, the 18-year-old turned heads on the red carpet with her most daring outfit yet. Instead of wearing her signature bows in her hair, the reality TV personality opted for a glitzy black blazer top that featured a sparkly silver bow front and center. Making her ensemble a lot more grown-up than her past looks, JoJo styled her blazer without a shirt underneath and showed off her toned physique. She paired her top with ruched black leather shorts, bow-adorned heels and dainty...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Extra

Is JoJo Siwa Serving Revenge Looks After Her Split from Kylie Prew?

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with JoJo Siwa at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, where she opened up the bolder fashions she’s been rocking and her friendship with “Dancing with the Stars” dance partner Jenna Johnson. Of her fashion choices lately, Siwa referenced “Grease,”...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy