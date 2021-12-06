ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Asghari pulled out all the stops for Britney's first birthday post-conservatorship

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 4 days ago

Marie Claire

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Shared a Sweet Kiss by Their Christmas Tree

Back in 2000, Britney Spears' "Only Wish" was for "someone to love me, someone to hold" at Christmas. 21 years later, it looks like Santa delivered. The star and her brand new fiancé Sam Asghari recorded a short video of themselves cuddling up to each other in front of a Christmas tree and sharing a very fleeting kiss on the lips. On Instagram, Spears captioned the post with three lipstick kiss emojis, while Asghari commented, "That’s a quick kiss."
Footwear News

Britney Spears Kicks Off Her 40th Birthday with Sam Asghari in Short Shorts and Bold Red Boots

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday on a high note, thanks to statement boots and a romantic getaway. The Grammy Award-winning singer snapped photos on a private plane with fiancée Sam Asghari. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. The musician also shared a sweet video of her posing with Asghari, prior to lift off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears...
The Independent

Sam Asghari celebrates ‘lioness’ Britney Spears on her 40th birthday: ‘I’m inspired by your beautiful heart’

Britney Spears’s fiancé Sam Asghari has paid tribute to the pop star on her 40th birthday. The personal trainer and actor, 27, shared a touching message from his Instagram account, in which he praised Spears’s “relentless strength” and “beautiful heart”. “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world,” he wrote. “Everyday is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife.”Asghari and Spears met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, in which he starred as...
CinemaBlend

Why Sam Asghari’s Sweet Pics And Message For Britney Spears On Her 40th Birthday Had Fans Speculating

A lot of style and pop culture icons have hit the big 4-0 fairly recently. This week's a momentous occasion for another celebrity: Britney Spears. The singer and performer has spent much of the last year fighting against her conservatorship and earning privileges like driving again. She’s moved forward in her personal life too, getting engaged to beau Sam Asghari as well. This week, Britney is also celebrating her 40th and Asghari came through with a sweet message for his partner, but it's one that also had the fanbase doing some speculating.
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Stops at Gas Station, Uses Restroom

Britney Spears made a pit stop during a cruise around Los Angeles ... stopping at a gas station and using the restroom. Britney was tooling around town in her white Mercedes-Benz when, apparently, nature called ... and she went inside the Shell station to grab the bathroom key. As you...
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Heartbreak: Sam Asghari Only Using Songstress To Launch An Acting Career? 'Toxic' Hitmaker Reported To Host A Huge 40th Birthday Party In Mexico

Britney Spears is reportedly warned about her finance, Sam Asghari. Britney Spears is having the time of her life after her father finally filed to end the conservatorship that controlled the pop star’s life for several years. Days after receiving the good news, the “Toxic” hitmaker announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.
Hollywood Life

Sam Asghari Twerks For Britney Spears As She Raps ‘Baby Got Back’ In A British Accent — Watch

Work it! After joking he was ‘bitten’ and ‘needed a doctor,’ Sam Asghari revealed his stuffed booty area as he danced for fiancée Britney Spears. Sam Asghari, 28, showed off the dance moves we didn’t know he had! While on a getaway for fiancée Britney Spears‘ milestone 40th birthday, the fitness trainer hilariously twerked in a video shared to his Instagram account on Friday, Dec. 3. It all started after he walked into a hotel room wearing just his boxers, announce he needed “a doctor” because he had a “bug bite in my a–.”
