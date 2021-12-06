ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuomo brothers canceled – here's how they turned mourners' grief into rage

By Janice Dean
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the moment that turned grief into rage in May 2020. Cuomo brothers joking around on CNN with a gigantic cotton swab. That was the tipping point. Thousands of seniors were dying in New York nursing homes, where staff could not turn away or test incoming infected patients. We were...

www.foxnews.com

laughing all the way
6d ago

Cuomo has blood on his hands he did the exact opposite of what Trump was saying about the elderly was more vulnerable to COVID.what did Cuomo do he put COVID patients in with the nursing homes patients even though there was a medical ship sent by Trump to handle COVID patients.yes Cuomo is responsible for their death's.

