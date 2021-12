AC Milan have been dealt yet another injury blow as Rafael Leao is now expected to miss the next couple of games through injury, a report claims. Tuttosport (via MilanNews) reports how the main news on the eve of Milan’s crucial home game against Liverpool in the Champions League was the fact that Leao has sustained a muscle problem in the hamstring of his right thigh. It is another bad bit of luck for Pioli, who will have to do without yet another forward as Ante Rebic and Olivier Giroud are out.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO