10 Captivating Crime Movies With Iconic Scenes That Were Crowd Pullers

By Stanley Anto
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA contract killer, a psycho killer, a crime boss, a man out for revenge, a fraudster, a greedy stockbroker. These and many other negative portrayals in cinema have made crime movies one of the most fascinating and heart-thumping genres of all time. They may be anyone from lowly criminals to sophisticated...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

substreammagazine.com

Most Famous Poker Scenes In Movies

Poker is one of the world’s most popular card games and continues to gain popularity (increasing by 43%) even through times like these. Many people enjoy playing poker because it can be played physically and remotely, making it a very accessible game. Poker also continues to be challenging because it takes a lot of skill to master all of the different cards involved in each hand. Poker has been dominating hearts and winning over the popularity of movie buffs all over the globe. Many movies have shown poker scenes that have inspired many to learn how to play it, being enthralled by both its difficulty and its fun. The most famous and exciting movie-inspired poker scenes are listed below:
The Daily News Online

Dansville’s Star: Movie theater has captivated audiences for 100 years

DANSVILLE – In 1921 when the “Golden Age of Silent Films” was coming to movie screens, the Star Theater in Dansville was just being born. The theater, 144 Main St., still captures the feel of Hollywood glamour, with posters on the outside of iconic stars such as Marilyn Monroe and Bette Davis, just to name a few.
HackerNoon

What are the Best Battle Scenes in Movies?

Hackernoon movie geeks discuss the best battle scenes in movies. Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas, Adrian Morales, Ellen Stevens, Daniel, Limarc Ambalina and Sara Pinto discuss their favourite fight scenes in films. In this Slogging thread, the movie geeks at Hackernoon discuss the best battle scenes in movies. We talk about...
TVOvermind

10 More Awesome Action Scenes in Movies

We’ve paid attention to a number of great action scenes over the past year or so and it was thought that bringing more to the attention of the readers would be a good idea since with the addition of new movies and the inclusion of other scenes that might not have been given enough attention the first time around it might be kind of interesting. Some of them aren’t as exciting as others but they’re all impressive in their own ways since they add a little or a lot of something to the movie. A good action scene is typically charged with a good amount of emotion that one can’t help but feel when watching it, and by the end, a person might want more or they might feel kind of worn out and need a break in the story before they’re ready t explore even more action sequences that might stimulate their senses in one way or another.
southernminn.com

SCENE - Philm Column: Movies to watch this holiday season

When we think of the holidays, we often think of the food — the turkey on Thanksgiving and the ham or roast beef on Christmas; the latkes at Hanukkah; the shorba at Ramadan. But after stuffing our bellies, we need something to do. And for many households across the country,...
TVOvermind

The Green Goblin In No Way Home Is Still Probably Willem Dafoe

Who expected Willem Dafoe to reprise his role as Norman Osborn, better known as the Green Goblin in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home? Then again, who expected Jamie Foxx to reprise his role as Electro? And what about Alfred Molina returning to the role of Doctor Octopus? Oh boy, just when you thought Marvel couldn’t get anymore ambitious, they attempt to pull off the unthinkable. I can’t talk about this movie without brining up the two elephants in the room. Yes, we can safely say that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are indeed returning as the first two live-action Spider-Men. That is seriously awesome news and I can already hear the reactions from the audience when I see it December 16. Yes, neither one of them is in the trailers, but why spoil the surprise? Well played, Sony. But for now, I just want to talk about the multiple villains that we’ll be seeing in No Way Home. Is it too much? We have seen Sony attempt this before. Actually, they’ve attempted it twice and we all know how it turned out. It resulted in Tobey Maguire never getting his fourth Spider-Man movie and Andrew Garfield not getting his third Amazing Spider-Man movie. That’s very unfortunate for both of them, because I feel like both of their Peter Parkers still had stories to tell.
TVOvermind

The Issues With Dinsey’s Sneakerella Movie

Just when you thought that the Cinderella property couldn’t be squeezed to death anymore, Disney dropped a Sneakerella trailer last month. This time, it’s a gender-swapped version about a Queens sneaker designer, here’s the official synopsis: “After falling in love with Kira King, the daughter of basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, and aspirant Queens sneaker designer gains the confidence to pursue his dream of becoming a professional sneaker designer with the help of his best friend, Sami, and his Fairy Godfather.” The moment the trailer dropped, the upcoming movie was met with tons of backlash and the dislike ratio was much higher than the likes, though the current number is unknown due to Youtube taking off the public dislike numbers. Obviously, I can’t exactly judge the full movie. The full product has yet to be released, so it wouldn’t be fair to trash an entire film because of my severe dislike for the trailer. However, the trailer exemplifies the issues with many “woke” and modern Hollywood films in that it desperately panders to an audience without realizing the negative connotations behind it. Let’s be real, Sneakerella is essentially the ghetto version of Cinderella. It plays on black stereotypes while adding a Cinderella spin to it. The most frustrating part isn’t even the fact that this film is playing off a black stereotype, but that it’s a Cinderella story aimed at the Black community.
TVOvermind

Did You Know That Ray Liotta Could Have Been Batman?

For many actors, playing a superhero is something they’ve always dreamed of. In reality, however, very few will ever actually get the opportunity. At the same time, though, there are several actors who have been given the chance to play a superhero and decided to turn it down. The legendary Ray Liotta is among them. What many people don’t know is that at one point in his career, he had the opportunity to play Batman. However, in a shocking turn of events, Liotta chose not to take advantage of the moment. Even if you’re not a big Batman fan, this is still a great story. Keep reading to learn more about h Ray Liotta could’ve been Batman.
TVOvermind

Five Nicholas Sparks Film Adaptations that Show Us the Different Faces of Love

Is it still possible to be a hopeless romantic in a world that has become so cynical? This might be a question we ask ourselves from time to time when we feel as if we lost all faith in humanity. Fortunately, we have romantic movies to come home and curl up to whenever we have one of those off days. These anxiety-reducing and heart-fluttering films are somehow able to make us believe in love and happily ever after once again. One of the bestselling authors who has had his novels adapted into numerous box office films is Nicholas Sparks. The beauty in his writing lies in the truth of his storytelling. Sparks is able to draw inspiration from real-life experiences, and has successfully brought these unforgettable experiences into the big screen time and again. Here are five Nicholas Sparks film adaptations that show us the different faces of love:
TVOvermind

Why The Black Widow Movie Went From Most Anticipated to Quite Disappointing

You know how there are times when we’ve waited for something for far too long and the wait just overwhelms the feeling of finally getting your hands on what we’ve been waiting for? Well, if we had to put it in a nutshell, the Black Widow movie from the Marvel stable of otherwise fine movie horses, we would put it just like that. Fortunately, we don’t really have to put it into a nutshell, which is why we can bring you this list of 10 reasons why Black Widow went from most anticipated to quite disappointing.
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in December 2021

So here we are at long last: December. The rest of the year is finally behind us and we have nothing but good intentions for the year ahead. And while most people may be content to close out the year with a heartfelt holiday classic or two – your garden variety Christmas Vacations (1989) or Eight Crazy Nights (2002) – the discerning Netflix viewer has quite a few more things to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Lin-Manuel Miranda musicals, Cinèma du Look shootouts late-breaking Oscar hopefuls, there’s plenty of great movies on the streaming service to help you close out the year in style.
vanyaland.com

‘West Side Story’ Review: Even Spielberg can’t recapture the magic

It was inevitable, perhaps, that someone would remake director Robert Wise and choreographer/co-director Jerome Robbins’ West Side Story, especially as our volatile national discourse darkened through the Trump era, and we should probably consider ourselves lucky that it was Steven Spielberg who decided to do so. As much as we’d (or perhaps I should just use “I” here, given that the 1961 film holds a special place in my heart) like to think that a Oscar winner — 10 times over, in fact — could be placed in a metaphorical remake-free Faraday cage, where no digital cinematographer could ever get to it or laser projector display it on poorly-masked auditorium screens, it’s not as if it isn’t a regular occurence. Indeed, when it comes to the stage, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ musical is performed hundreds upon hundreds of times by high school drama clubs and regional theater companies, to say nothing of the Broadway revivals that have happened over the years. The difference, perhaps, comes in the informational and impossible-to-replicate influence of the ’61 film itself, which inherently separates it from the stage-bound productions that it inevitably holds some sway over. The Wise film holds a vice grip on Spielberg’s West Side Story, and as much as it attempts to portray itself as a more contemporary interpretation of the fable, the changes that are made are somewhat of a mixed bag: Some work wonderfully, others lack what some would assume are the basic considerations when you’re trying to, you know, remake West Side Story.
Deadline

Ana De Armas In, Scarlett Johansson Exits Apple’s Chris Evans-Starrer ‘Ghosted’ With Dexter Fletcher Directing, Skydance Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A different kind of reteam is in store for Ghosted, the Apple Original Films romantic action adventure film to be helmed by Dexter Fletcher. Ana de Armas will reteam with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in the film. Scarlett Johansson, Evans’ oft-collaborator in the Marvel movies, has amicably exited the picture in what sources describe as a scheduling conflict. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film’s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), will also be producers....
TVOvermind

January 1: The Top 10 Events This Day in Movie History

Happy New Year Everyone! It’s the first day of the new year and we’ve got some great news for you! As diehard movie fanatics who swear by anything and everything even remotely associated with movies, it feels to begin the new year with our brand new series on Top 10 Events This Day in Movie History. As far as movies are concerned, there are dozens of headlines and happenings that keep popping up on the entertainment horizon every day, and yet, there are a few historical events that deserve a place of honor. Our lists in the Top 10 Events This Day in Movie History segment aim to do just that! Each day, we will bring to you some of the most historical events that occurred on that day and revive your movie instincts by telling you as much as we can about these events too. Ranging from births to goodbyes and everything else in between, this list is sure to let you in on loads of information! So, here’s our Top 10 Events This Day in Movie History for January 1!
TVOvermind

Five DC Characters That Need To Be In The Next Phase

With the news of a Peacemaker series starting in January 2022 on HBO Max, I thought it apt to discuss which characters deserve to be on the big screen in the next batch of DC movies. Most of these are characters that are rumored to appear in upcoming films, but not all of them. Some of them have already been seen in movies, but those iterations won’t be part of the new DCEU, and have likely been re-cast for the new class of DC heroes.
TVOvermind

10 of the Most Iconic 80s Disney Movie Moments

The 1980s was a great decade for a lot of things, and Disney movies were no exception. Over the course of the 80s, Disney released more than a dozen movies, and many of them have provided us with moments that people still talk about today. While it’s true that not all of these movies have aged well in their entirety, they’ve all gone on to play a special role in the hearts of Disney fans of all ages. Even if you weren’t around during the 80s, there’s a very good chance that you’ve seen (and remember) at least one of these iconic moments from Disney movies. Keep reading to see our list of the 10 most iconic Disney movie moments of the 80s.
TVOvermind

Five Female Directors Who Might Get Oscar Nominations This Year

In the 93 years the Academy Awards have been handed out, only seven women have ever been nominated for the Best Director prize. The first to achieve that distinction, Lina Wertmüller, died earlier this week forty-five years after that boundary-breaking feat. The 2021 ceremony was the first time that two women were nominated in the same year, and only the second time that a woman won. As film festivals and production companies make commitments to try to achieve gender parity, there is an increasing spotlight on the work of female filmmakers. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that this year’s Oscar lineup will make room for a more inclusive slate, but here are five female directors whose work might catch voters’ eyes and what you’ve seen from them in the past.
