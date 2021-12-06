10 Captivating Crime Movies With Iconic Scenes That Were Crowd Pullers

Who expected Willem Dafoe to reprise his role as Norman Osborn, better known as the Green Goblin in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home? Then again, who expected Jamie Foxx to reprise his role as Electro? And what about Alfred Molina returning to the role of Doctor Octopus? Oh boy, just when you thought Marvel couldn’t get anymore ambitious, they attempt to pull off the unthinkable. I can’t talk about this movie without brining up the two elephants in the room. Yes, we can safely say that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are indeed returning as the first two live-action Spider-Men. That is seriously awesome news and I can already hear the reactions from the audience when I see it December 16. Yes, neither one of them is in the trailers, but why spoil the surprise? Well played, Sony. But for now, I just want to talk about the multiple villains that we’ll be seeing in No Way Home. Is it too much? We have seen Sony attempt this before. Actually, they’ve attempted it twice and we all know how it turned out. It resulted in Tobey Maguire never getting his fourth Spider-Man movie and Andrew Garfield not getting his third Amazing Spider-Man movie. That’s very unfortunate for both of them, because I feel like both of their Peter Parkers still had stories to tell.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO