Maui County, HI

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 07:21:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 09:15:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 14:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, Central Oregon Coast and North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean, which may lead to serious injury or drowning.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 21:14:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-14 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Rush FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Indiana, including the following county, Rush. * WHEN...Until 945 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 623 AM EST, gauge reports indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell Friday and Friday night. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Rush County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RUSH COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 04:29:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 12:12:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1215 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River continues to gradually fall today. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM PST Sunday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 AM PST Sunday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue gradually falling today, dropping below flood stage late this morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.7 feet on 01/04/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 21:14:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-14 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rush FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM EST THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 945 AM EST this morning for a portion of central Indiana, including the following county, Rush. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Rain will continue to transition to snow with light accumulations. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring, and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with additional accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the Siskiyou Mountains of extreme southeast Josephine county, including Greyback Rd. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the Siskiyou Mountains of southern Jackson county and the Southern Oregon Cascades. This includes Siskiyou Summit of I-5, highways 140 and 66 and Lake of the Woods. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches, increasing with elevation. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, increasing with elevation. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County, Southwest Elko County and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 11 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

