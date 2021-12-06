ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Must-See Movies This Holiday Season, From a New ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

By Marlow Stern
Daily Beast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, there’s certainly plenty to look forward to in the coming year, but 2021 has been an impressive one for movies—and many of the best films are either now playing in theaters or landing in the next few weeks. There’s auteur Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age dramedy Licorice Pizza, which explores the...

www.thedailybeast.com

myveronanj.com

Verona’s Pierce In New ‘West Side Story’ Movie

If Verona native Adriana Pierce looks like a Jets girl in “West Side Story,” it’s because she’s dancing as a Jets girl in Steven Spielberg’s remake of the iconic movie. Pierce attended Laning Avenue School and H.B. Whitehorne before studying at The American School of Ballet. She danced professionally at...
VERONA, NJ
Gizmodo

Spider-Man: No Way Home

In a recent interview with TV Globo (via Comic Book), Tom Holland revealed Spider-Man’s never-before-seen fighting style is “very violent” and the response a of a “fight-or-flight” situation. There are some fight scenes in this movie that are very violent. And it’s a fighting style different from what we’ve seen...
MOVIES
1063radiolafayette.com

Text to Win Tickets to See Spider-Man No Way Home Early!

You can be one of the first to see Tom Holland don the Spider-Man suit once again in Marvel’s upcoming film “Spider-Man No Way Home”. 106.3 Radio Lafayette has your chance to get on the guestlist and see an early premiere of the movie on Thursday, December 16th at Celebrity Theatres in Broussard.
BROUSSARD, LA
cbslocal.com

‘West Side Story’ Movie Hits Red Carpet In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City rolled out the red carpet Monday for the premiere of the “West Side Story” movie. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars newcomer Rachel Zegler, from Hackensack, New Jersey, as Maria. “I can’t believe this is my life. I really, I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GeekTyrant

New Promo Spot for SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Changes a Line of Dialogue From Doctor Strange

Another promo spot for Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released, and we’re going to see a lot more of them as we get closer to the release of the film. The spot offers a few bits of new footage, and it also changes a key line of dialogue from Doctor Strange. There’s a quote from the other trailers that has been changed for this one, and I thought that was interesting.
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

PSA: Huge Spider-Man: No Way Home story details leaked online

A bunch of Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks have begun appearing on social media just days before the movie’s release date. It’s certainly not the only time major Spider-Man: No Way Home story spoilers have popped up in the last month but with the latest Spider-Man movie out just next week these particular details could really impact fans’ enjoyment of the experience — especially with what may happen to some of the characters.
MOVIES
/Film

How Spider-Man: No Way Home Pays Homage To The Sam Raimi Movies

The following information may or may not come as a surprise to some, but superhero movies were around and even thrived long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrived on the scene. The MCU has done much to bring the once-niche appeal of superheroes out into the mainstream, but in many ways it was merely standing on the shoulders of many, many films that came before and did all the hard work. One could say that Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" movies ran so the MCU could end up circling back to where it all began and remind everybody how great those movies are ... or something like that.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Poster From Dolby Cinema

We’ve got new poster for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it comes from Dolby Cinema. The poster features Tom Holland’s Spider-Man swinging into action in an upside down world as the multiverse is crashing in on the MCU. The marketing machine is really going to be...
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Watch: First clip of Spielberg’s West Side Story

A trailer has just been released for Stephen Spielberg’s film of West Side Story. The film goes on general release on December 10. The screenplay was written by Tony Kushner based on the Arthur Laurents original. The music remains Bernstein, the lyrics Sondheim.
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘West Side Story’ Review: Even Spielberg can’t recapture the magic

It was inevitable, perhaps, that someone would remake director Robert Wise and choreographer/co-director Jerome Robbins’ West Side Story, especially as our volatile national discourse darkened through the Trump era, and we should probably consider ourselves lucky that it was Steven Spielberg who decided to do so. As much as we’d (or perhaps I should just use “I” here, given that the 1961 film holds a special place in my heart) like to think that a Oscar winner — 10 times over, in fact — could be placed in a metaphorical remake-free Faraday cage, where no digital cinematographer could ever get to it or laser projector display it on poorly-masked auditorium screens, it’s not as if it isn’t a regular occurence. Indeed, when it comes to the stage, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ musical is performed hundreds upon hundreds of times by high school drama clubs and regional theater companies, to say nothing of the Broadway revivals that have happened over the years. The difference, perhaps, comes in the informational and impossible-to-replicate influence of the ’61 film itself, which inherently separates it from the stage-bound productions that it inevitably holds some sway over. The Wise film holds a vice grip on Spielberg’s West Side Story, and as much as it attempts to portray itself as a more contemporary interpretation of the fable, the changes that are made are somewhat of a mixed bag: Some work wonderfully, others lack what some would assume are the basic considerations when you’re trying to, you know, remake West Side Story.
MOVIES
995qyk.com

Movie Review: Disney’s West Side Story ★★★★

The highly-anticipated Spielberg take on ‘West Side Story’ will not disappoint those who have been eagerly waiting to see this film. While it is a remake, it does honor the original. The main stars of the film, Ansel Elgort who portrays Tony and Rachel Zegler who portrays Maria do a superb job carrying on the torch of these iconic characters. But perhaps it’s Ariana DeBose who shines the most in this film while portraying Anita. Her acting, the singing, the emotion and the drama is sure to land her some type of recognition during award season.
MOVIES

