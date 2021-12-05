ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

By GP Racing
Motorsport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s really quite hard to not like Alex Albon. The tall, determined Anglo-Thai driver is genteel and friendly, softly spoken but smiling warmly. That’s clear, even with a mask on. Right now,...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

F2 Jeddah: Feature race suspended after start line shunt

The race lasted a matter of mere seconds as a stalled Pourchaire was collected by the unsighted Enzo Fittipaldi, triggering a huge crash on the start/finish straight. Oscar Piastri managed to covert his pole position into a lead before officials red flagged the race to allow medical crews to attend to Fittipaldi and Pourchaire.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bathurst S5000: Finale cut short by huge crash

Cameron, who came into the final race as the Tasman Series leader, made the worst possible start to the race when he stalled as the lights went out. He got going again, only for his Tasman hopes to take another hit when ran into the back of Garry Rogers Motorsport teammate Nathan Herne at Hell Corner on the second lap.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Stewart-Haas lands new primary sponsor for Chase Briscoe

In an announcement made Friday in Indianapolis, Ind., SHR and Mahindra Ag North America unveiled a new multi-year partnership which will make Mahindra Tractors the new primary anchor sponsor for Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford. The red-and-black livery of the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang will debut in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Albon
AFP

Hamilton faces final reckoning as history beckons and threatens

Motor racing history beckons and threatens for Lewis Hamilton at this weekend’s floodlit season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. On recent form, following his three resurgent victories, Hamilton has the momentum, but Verstappen won easily last year in Abu Dhabi and has enough vim to believe he can do it again albeit on a circuit where Hamilton has won five times since 2011.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Conor Moore makes hilarious impression on F1 paddock

The tension in Formula 1 might never have been more intense, as the season comes down to the final few races of 2021 with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen locked in an intense battle at the top. But that doesn't mean there isn't time to have some fun as well!
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula One decider to be shown on Channel 4

The Formula One world championship showdown will be free to air as Channel 4 announced it will screen the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are locked on 369.5 points at the top of the drivers’ standings heading to Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina Circuit.Now their winner-takes-all battle will be shown live on Channel 4, as well as on Sky Sports – which hosts all F1 races through its subscription services, having reportedly paid over £1billion for a five-year deal back in 2019.It’s official! The big finale of the F1 season, the decider between Lewis &...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Ricciardo exclusive: Verstappen is the second best driver in F1

Daniel Ricciardo was Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull for almost three years. In an exclusive interview with RacingNews365.com, the Australian looks back on their shared experiences and gives his view on who is the better driver... Daniel Ricciardo has provided more insight into his time competing alongside Max Verstappen...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anglo#Red Bull#Circuit Of The Americas#Formula#F1
racingnews365.com

Video: Hilarious impressions of Hamilton, Verstappen and more F1 drivers!

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and several other F1 drivers have been impersonated as part of a new sketch from Conor Moore. Moore has made a name for himself impersonating golfers and footballers over the years, boasting millions of views across his social media channels. As the 2021 title fight reaches...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Piastri knew he only stood 'very outside chance' of 2022 F1 seat

Alpine announced last week that F2 championship leader Piastri would become its full-time reserve driver for next season after seeing fellow academy member Guanyu Zhou get the final seat on the grid. Piastri - who leads Zhou by 36 points at the top of the F2 standings - had been...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 Saudi Arabia GP Live Commentary and Updates

Hamilton takes pole at the Saudi Arabia GP after a late crash from Verstappen. Red Bull's world championship leader was on course for pole until a lock up into the final corner and a snap of oversteer caused him to tag the wall with his right-rear and right-front corner. Bottas...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Sr. dies aged 82

IMS president Doug Boles stated on Friday that Unser had "died peacefully in his beloved Chama [New Mexico, ed.] home after a 17-year battle with Cancer." As part of the Unser dynasty, "Big Al" was a fixture at the Indy 500 for three decades, his 27 starts the third highest number of appearances in history.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Marko: Red Bull "not treated the same" as Mercedes by F1 stewards

Lewis Hamilton took victory after a number of incidents with Verstappen that saw both drivers air complaints over team radio about their title rival. The most notable incidents came in wheel-to-wheel fights between the two drivers. Verstappen twice ran Hamilton deep at Turn 1, and was asked to give the position back on both occasions. He received one five-second time penalty for gaining an advantage off track.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in crazy race

The grand prix had three different pole-sitters for three grid starts, two of which followed heavy accidents that left the long, fast Jeddah track strewn with debris. There were four virtual safety car periods across an event where Hamilton and Verstappen went wheel-to-wheel three times at the first corner, with Verstappen twice being ordered to hand a position back his title rival after completing moves off track.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamilton: Red Bull F1 pace "something else" in Saudi qualifying

The Mercedes driver had come into the weekend as the expected pace setter, but title rival Max Verstappen has proved to be a tougher challenge than expected with Red Bull bang on form. Verstappen looked all set to grab the top spot as he was more than two-tenths up on...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

A fantastic overview of the Mercedes W12 rear end without the bodywork attached, showing not only the power unit installation but some of the gearbox casing and rear suspension. Also note the wrap-around support for the rear wing pillar.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Piastri handed Alpine F1 rookie test chance in Abu Dhabi

The test, which uses standard current cars and tyres, will run in parallel with a two-day test for race drivers with the definitive 2022 18-inch tyres. Although not all teams have officially announced their drivers for the rookie test, a full list has begun to take shape. Several teams have...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton can win F1 2021 title

They will go into the finale tied on points, only the second time (after 1974) that has happened since the inaugural world championship in 1950. Although they are both on 369.5 points, Verstappen is ahead on wins countback, having taken nine victories this season to Hamilton’s eight. That includes the shortened Belgian GP, where there were no racing laps, which also explains the half points element of the scores.
MOTORSPORTS
sportspromedia.com

Second Chinese F1 race “100%” realistic, says Domenicali

Addition of China’s first F1 driver, Guanyu Zhou, in 2022 to have “huge impact”, says F1 CEO. Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton highlights Saudi Arabia’s “pretty terrifying” LGBTQ+ laws ahead of country’s first GP. Formula One is exploring the possibility of a second Chinese Grand Prix, according to the series’ chief executive...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy