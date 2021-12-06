ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Toto Wolff warns F1 title fight could get ‘really ugly’ at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Yx1J_0dF6C2BR00

Toto Wolff has warned the Formula One title race could get “really ugly” with everything to play for in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton drew level with rival Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers’ standings with just one race remaining after winning a chaotic contest in Saudi Arabia on Sunday which again saw the two tangle on track.

A remarkable coming-together on lap 37 saw both drivers hauled in front of the stewards as Hamilton hit Verstappen, with the latter claiming he was attempting to let his rival pass following an earlier overtake.

In doing so, Verstappen slowed down significantly and Hamilton ran into the back of the Red Bull.

It is of course not the first time the two have come together in what has been a dramatic season with Mercedes chief Wolff fearing the worst for the season finale next weekend.

"In Brazil, I said we are setting a precedent if it's not investigated that could end up really ugly for the championship,” he said after the race. “And we have seen incidents that were pretty much Brazil at slower speeds. And we don't want to have that in Abu Dhabi. The quicker car with the quicker driver should win the championship and not by taking each other off.

"I would hope today's race has enough repercussions that everybody is going to learn from it and adapt for the final race in Abu Dhabi.

"Similar driving if it were deemed by the stewards to be over the line would probably also be penalised in Abu Dhabi and that could well end in a messy situation for everybody and I don't think the championship deserves a result influenced by a collision. So I very much trust in the self-regulating decision."

Asked afterwards whether he felt Verstappen drove dangerously enough that he could have been put out of the race, Hamilton replied: "I definitely feel that there were scenarios where that was the case.

"This isn't the first time I have had to avoid collisions and that is how I felt in the moment, sometimes you say things in the heat of the moment and go back and re-watch things and maybe feel differently.

"In the moment that is how it felt but I just try to recompose myself, chase him down and keep fighting.

"It was clear that others around us were willing to take it to all sorts of levels to overtake so I just tried to keep it on the track and stay out of trouble - avoid incidents if I could and I was really, really grateful that I had a wing by the end.

"I know I can't overtake someone off track and keep the position - that is well known between all us drivers, but that does apply to one of us I guess."

Comments / 1

Related
Motorsport.com

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview

It's a winner-takes-all scenario in the championship battle, with both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tied on 369.5 points. The driver who finishes ahead of the two will become the 2021 champion, although there are certain scenarios where this rule won't apply. Should both drivers finish outside the points, the title will go to Verstappen on countback as the Red Bull driver has scored nine wins compared to eight for Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are heading in to the final race of the F1 season tied on points, with the driver that finishes ahead on Sunday claiming the drivers’ crown. However, under F1’s countback rules, if neither driver finishes the race, either through a reliability problem or an...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Motorsport.com

Wolff hopes F1 avoids "messy situation" in Abu Dhabi title decider

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will head to Yas Marina tied on points after a dramatic race in Jeddah that involved a number of incidents between the title contenders. Hamilton and Verstappen went wheel-to-wheel on multiple occasions, the most notable being contact as Verstappen slowed to give up the lead to Hamilton on instruction from race control.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

F1 Fantasy: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tips, picks and predictions

The final round of the season is set to be a very tense affair as the title battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will be decided. Also at stake is your F1 Fantasy season with just one last chance to seal your place atop the mini leagues you’re in or make up lost ground against your rivals.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

“I respect Lewis Hamilton as a driver but the rest, nothing”: Jos Verstappen suggests 2021 title race turning toxic

49-years-old Jos Verstappen might have had a decent stint in the Formula 1 himself but is better off known as the father of Red Bull’s ace, Max Verstappen. With the chance to see his son become the second only to ever beat Lewis Hamilton in the turbo hybrid era, Jos condemn the 2021 title race as ‘toxic’ and even went onto opinionate upon the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abu Dhabi Grand Prix#Title Fight#The Red Bull#Mercedes
f1i.com

Wolff confident Abu Dhabi title fight will be 'hard but clean'

Toto Wolff isn't expecting Lewis Hamilton to receive any free passes from Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Sunday's title decider in Abu Dhabi, but the Mercedes boss is confident that the fight between F1's contenders will be "very clean". After 21 races marked by their thrilling on-track rivalry, Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Max Verstappen Girlfriend: List of women the Red Bull ace has dated

Max Verstappen broke onto the big stage in 2015, and has been on the upward trajectory since then. The 24-year-old driver has been one of the most consistent drivers in Formula One for the past three seasons, finishing P3 in overall standings in 2020 and 2021. Max Verstappen is a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Brazil
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton drops brutal truth about F1 race in Saudi Arabia

F1 star Lewis Hamilton drops a brutal truth bomb about racing in Saudi Arabia, citing the country’s laws directed at the LGBT+ community. Out of all the drivers on the grid, Hamilton can be considered the most vocal and active in fighting for social justice, particularly the Black Lives Matter campaign and LGBTQ+ rights. Given Saudi Arabia’s laws and Hamilton’s views regarding the LGBTQ+ community, he doesn’t seem too thrilled about racing in the country.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff admits Red Bull taught Mercedes ‘a lesson’ in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying

Toto Wolff has admitted Red Bull taught Mercedes a "lesson" in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Max Verstappen landed the first blow of what is a crucial weekend by securing pole position for Sunday's race ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton.Verstappen, who will claim a first world title if he finishes ahead of Hamilton at the Yas Marina Circuit, expertly utilised a tow in the slipstream of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to set an unassailable time of one minute 22.109 seconds.LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Abu Dhabi Grand PrixHamilton was unable to best it leaving Mercedes team...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen fastest in first practice ahead of title showdown in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen put down a marker as he set the pace in first practice ahead of his title showdown with Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.The pair are locked on 369.5 points heading into the season-ending race at the Yas Marina Circuit.But it was the Red Bull of Verstappen which set the early bar at the altered track, posting a time of one minute 25.009 seconds to finish 0.346secs clear of Hamilton, who was third behind his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.The alterations around the Yas Marina circuit saw Verstappen run over 12 seconds faster than the quickest time...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

What happened at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix? Key moments that decided thrilling F1 title race

Max Verstappen won the Formula One world championship with a scintillating last-lap overtake of title rival Lewis Hamilton at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.The pair had been locked level on points heading into the race at the Yas Marina Circuit before yet another memorable race saw the Dutchman take the chequered flag and his maiden world title.Here, we take a look at the five key moments from a race that will go down in history.First lap fightVerstappen had drawn first blood in this title fight decider as the qualified on pole position following a fine lap during Saturday...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Lando Norris makes honest Lewis Hamilton confession in terms of fame

McLaren’s Lando Norris is one of the brightest young stars in the modern-day Formula 1 grid. Having being highly popular among the new-age Formula 1 spectators, Norris made an honest confession with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, saying that he is nowhere close to being as popular as the 36-years-old Brit driver.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

376K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy