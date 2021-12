Commercial space could crop up on farm land near Castle Hayne Road in northern New Hanover County if a recent proposal comes to fruition. The property consists of a little over 29 acres at 312 Hermitage Road near GE's Wilmington campus. The property owner, Raleigh-based Fast Tracts Wilmington LLC, is seeking a conditional rezoning request that would allow for flex space/warehouses, offices and a nursery to be built on the land, according to a community meeting notification issued by the county Friday.

