Blue Archive is a new gacha game released by the Korean developer Nexon on the global scene. The RPG features fully voiced characters along with their live 2D animations, from PvP to raids. The story makes you take on the role of a Sensei in the mysterious city of Kivotos, where girls with guns and ammunition roaming around the street are not a strange sight. Interact with them, hold lessons, and know about their story and uncover the truth for what is your role in all this. With Blue Archive launched just recently, we bring you a reroll guide in hopes to help you out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO