Book VI Begins: New Units Heading For Fire Emblem Heroes December 7th

By SeanP
nintendosoup.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the latest FEH Channel, Nintendo has published a new video showing off the next batch of new units heading for Fire...

nintendosoup.com

nintendosoup.com

Legendary Eitri & Mythic Thórr Heading To Fire Emblem Heroes November 30th

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the next Legendary and Mythic Heroes being added to Fire Emblem Heroes. This time, the mobile game will be receiving a new summon banner for Legendary Hero Eitri: Youthful Sage, and Mythic Hero Thorr: War God. Accompanying them will be other 5-star heroes from past banners, all with a larger 8% appearance rate.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War

Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War is the fourth game in the Fire Emblem franchise. It is set on the continent of Jugdral, and its story revolves around a lord named Sigurd who defends his kingdom of Grannvale against the land of Verdane. This simple plot soon develops into something more intricate, complete with a 17-year timeskip and Sigurd’s role as protagonist being replaced by his son Seliph. Genealogy of the Holy War was quite complex for its time, featuring a huge cast of characters in addition to its long story and even longer battles. Not only that, but it was also the game that originated many modern features of Fire Emblem. With the capabilities of consoles today, a remake of Genealogy of the Holy War would be able to make the game into the legend it truly is.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Fire Emblem Heroes Update Will Require iOS Version 13.0 or Later

The upcoming Fire Emblem Heroes update in December will require Apple devices to run on iOS 13.0 or later. After the update, unsupported devices can no longer download, update, or access the game. The Feh Pass will also become inaccessible after the change. The change means that some users who...
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

Everything Coming in Fire Emblem Heroes 6.0.0 Update!

The end of another year means the start of another chapter in the ever-expanding saga of Fire Emblem Heroes. Soon heading into its fifth year of service, Nintendo’s mobile juggernaut opens the pages of Book VI, the latest installment of Heroes’ story, as well as a wealth of other noteworthy goodies and additions in its newest update.
VIDEO GAMES
#Fire Emblem Heroes
nintendoeverything.com

Fire Emblem Heroes software update out now (version 6.0.0)

A new update is now out for Fire Emblem Heroes. Check out the details of the patch after the break:. Release date: December 5th 2021 (North America) / December 6th 2021 (Europe, Japan) Maintenance: Yes. Download size: ??? MB (Android) Additional download: Yes. Platform: Android and iOS. Patch notes:. ■...
nichegamer.com

Fire Emblem Creator’s New SRPG Vestaria Saga Gaiden is Coming West

Publisher DANGEN Entertainment and developer Vestaria Project have announced the Fire Emblem creator’s new SRPG Vestaria Saga Gaiden is coming west. While Vestaria Saga Gaiden is coming west for Windows PC (via Steam), it will release as Vestaria Saga Gaiden: The Sacred Sword of Silvanister sometime in 2022. Vestaria...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Rita Repulsa DLC Launches December 14th 2021

NWay has revealed the release date for the final character in Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid‘s fourth Season Pass. Rita Repulsa, the very first main villain from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Dino Charge, will join the roster as DLC on December 14th 2021. A new trailer for the character was also shared, which you can view below via IGN:
COMICS
nintendosoup.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Coming To Switch March 17th 2022

During The Game Awards pre-show, Atlus revealed that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax would be coming to Switch. , the ultimate version of the fighting game spin-off of Persona 4 will be coming to Steam, PS4, and Switch on March 17th 2022. You can check out the reveal trailer below, mirrored...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
nintendosoup.com

Loop Hero Receives New Animated Trailer, Physical Editions Up For Pre-Order

Devolver Digital has uploaded a new trailer for Loop Hero on Switch. The trailer is meant to celebrate the launch of the game on the hybrid console, providing a more cinematic take on the game’s plot. In addition, pre-orders for physical versions of the game are now live on Special Reserve Games, including a standard version with just the game, as well as a collector’s edition with an instruction booklet, special art card, special packaging, and jacket artwork.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

[Update] Pokemon Unite Holiday Event Announced, Adds Dragonite And More

The Pokemon Company has announced the next seasonal event coming to Pokemon Unite. The event is the Holiday Event, which adds various Christmans themed Holowear, clothing items, and more. In addition, Dragonite will be added to the game as a new playable Pokemon. The event will start on December 15th 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Sold 6 Million Units Worldwide During Its First Week

Nintendo has released some new sales figures for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, this time revealing how well the games did during its first week on the market. As reported by Gamebiz.jp, the games achieved a combined sales total of 6 million units worldwide during its launch week. This figure is roughly comparable to Pokemon Sword And Shield‘s worldwide launch sales during that same period, and almost double that of Let’s Go Pikahu/Eevee‘s launch week sales.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Physical Editions Announced For The West

Gunvolt fans in the west will soon be able to reserve their physical copy of Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 for Switch!. Limited Run Games has revealed that it will be distributing a Nintendo Switch physical release of the upcoming sequel. Standard Edition copies (pictured above) will be available for $39.99 USD each over here, when pre-orders commence on 25 January 2022 (12pm ET).
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Tetris 99 27th Maximus Cup Features Mario Party Superstars Theme

Nintendo has announced the next Maximus Cup competition for Tetris 99. The 27th Maximus Cup for Tetris 99 will give players a chance to earn a special theme based on Mario Party Superstars by accumulating 100 event points. It will begin later this week on 9th December 2021, and run till 13th December 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Banjo-Kazooie Coming To Switch Online Expansion Pack January 2022

Nintendo has announced a new game coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack next month. The original Banjo-Kazooie will be joining the roster of Nintendo 64 titles included in the Expansion Pack on sometime in January 2022. At the time of this writing, further details have not been announced.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Minecraft Master Chief DLC Updated For Halo Infinite Campaign Launch

In celebration of the launch of Halo Infinite’s campaign mode, Mojang has pushed out an update for its Master Chief DLC pack for Minecraft. The Mineraft Master Chief Mash-Up pack has been updated with eight new skins as detailed in the official news post about the update, as well as a number of new emotes and accessories:
technewstoday.com

Every Fire Emblem Games in Order

The first five games of Fire Emblem never premiered outside of Japan. However, these games became notorious when their titular characters, Marth and Roy, became playable characters in 2001’s Super Smash Bros. Melee. Then, the popularity of 2002’s Blazing Blade and other turn-based RPG games convinced Nintendo of a...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

5 Color Statue Set Mystery Gift Announced For Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

The Pokemon Company has announced a new mystery gift distribution for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl. The mystery gift will be distributed via code during a special Christmas stream on December 18th, and will give players a set of 5 color statues for their Secret Base. The statues are of Pachirisu, Lucario, Rhyperior, Electivire and Glaceon, representing the favorite Pokemon of the stream’s hosts.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Nintendo Shares Monthly Rewind Video For November 2021

Catching up with the biggest Nintendo news highlights from last month? Here’s a quick summary!. Nintendo has released another edition of its “Nintendo Monthly Rewind” video series for the month of November 2021. This time, you can a get a recap of the next major update for Mario Gold Super Rush, the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ final major update, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Sonic Frontiers Receives First Trailer, Launching Holiday 2022

SEGA has officially confirmed the title and launch window for the next game in the Sonic The Hedgehog series. The game is called Sonic Frontiers and it appears to be a more open-world style game as suggested by the rumors. It is planned to release in Holiday 2022 for Switch and other platforms.
VIDEO GAMES

