Book VI Begins: New Units Heading For Fire Emblem Heroes December 7th

Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War is the fourth game in the Fire Emblem franchise. It is set on the continent of Jugdral, and its story revolves around a lord named Sigurd who defends his kingdom of Grannvale against the land of Verdane. This simple plot soon develops into something more intricate, complete with a 17-year timeskip and Sigurd’s role as protagonist being replaced by his son Seliph. Genealogy of the Holy War was quite complex for its time, featuring a huge cast of characters in addition to its long story and even longer battles. Not only that, but it was also the game that originated many modern features of Fire Emblem. With the capabilities of consoles today, a remake of Genealogy of the Holy War would be able to make the game into the legend it truly is.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO