Imperium Defeat Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner To Retain NXT Tag Team Titles At WarGames

By Brandon Ewing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Sunday night’s WWE NXT WarGames pay-per-view event, we saw Imperium defeat Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships after Fabian Aichner forced Von Wagner to tap out. Following the match, Kyle O’Reilly brutally attacked Von Wagner, turning heel in...

wrestlinginc.com

Update On Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE NXT Contract

It was reported early last month that top WWE NXT talent Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT contract was due to expire in December. According to PWInsider, that day is arriving this week. If O’Reilly doesn’t come to terms with the company on a new contract, this will reportedly be his final week in WWE.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT WarGames Results: Tag Team Title Match

NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner was booked at this year’s WWE NXT WarGames event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. The champions were in control of Kyle in the early going until Kyle caught Barthel in the...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

NXT WARGAMES REPORT 12/5: Wells’s live results and match analysis for men and women’s WarGames, Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson, Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner vs. Imperium, Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Announcers: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. -After the show, Tom Stoup, Nate Lindberg and I take over Wrestling Night in America to talk about this show. -Tonight, Beth Phoenix says goodbye to NXT after the show to focus on...
WWE
Person
Fabian Aichner
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 12/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg, Stoup, and Hazelwood talk Gargano’s future, Von Wagner vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Carmelo Hayes vs. Dexter Lumis, more (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg, Tom Stoup, and Bruce Hazelwood start the show off with callers and talking about the December 7, 2021 episode of NXT including Gargano’s future, Von Wagner vs. Kyle O’Reilly, and Carmelo Hayes vs. Dexter Lumis. Then, the trio throw the typical show format out the window as they address the largest mailbag in PWT Talks NXT history, including a lengthy discussion on AEW.
WWE
PWMania

Kyle O’Reilly Comments On Von Wagner Attack, Wagner Accepts Cage Match Challenge

Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames event saw Von Wagner turn on Kyle O’Reilly. Wagner and O’Reilly challenged NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium at WarGames, but came up short. After the match, O’Reilly stood tall before the crowd as Wagner prepared to attack from behind. O’Reilly saw the attack coming and countered, taking Wagner down and then standing tall over him.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly Sendoff Photos Following The Conclusion Of NXT

Following the conclusion of Tuesday night’s NXT, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly, both of whom are longtime mainstays of the former black & gold brand, received a proper sendoff from the crowd and WWE producer & trainer, “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels. Both men have reportedly wrestled their last matches in NXT and will likely be moving on to other career opportunities.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE NXT Status After WarGames

Since NXT 2.0’s inception, the WWE brand’s landscape has surely changed. Some would argue that said landscape has changed for the worse, but there are those that love the fresh new faces amidst the men and women that made the brand what it is today. Such older members of the...
WWE
PWMania

Kyle O’Reilly Says NXT Was Not A Goodbye Last Night

Kyle O’Reilly took to Twitter today to send a message to fans following what appeared to be an emotional farewell after last night’s post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0. As we’ve noted, the post-show segment at the WWE Performance Center last night saw NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Candice LeRae and others host what looked to be a farewell for O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano, amid rumors on their upcoming NXT departures. NXT saw O’Reilly lose the Steel Cage opener to Von Wagner, while Gargano was destroyed by Grayson Waller as he addressed his status. Their futures are up in the air as O’Reilly’s contract reportedly expires some time this week, and Gargano’s expires this Friday.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After WWE NXT 2.0?, Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly Get Send-Off (Photos)

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly were involved in a post-match celebration that appeared to be a send-off. As seen during Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, O’Reilly and Gargano were both written out of NXT storylines. Following the show, Tommaso Ciampa came out and shared a moment with Gargano in the ring. O’Reilly eventually came out and joined them. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels then also came out and hugged/thanked them.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos & Video: Johnny Gargano And Kyle O’Reilly Have Emotional Farewells After WWE NXT?

A final farewell for Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly seemingly took place after Tuesday’s post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0 went off the air. As we’ve noted, Gargano closed the show with an address for the crowd amid rumors of his NXT departure and future. He was attacked and then destroyed by Grayson Waller as the show went off the air. O’Reilly also worked the show, losing the Steel Cage opener to Von Wagner. It’s been reported that Gargano’s original WWE contract expired on Friday, December 3, but he signed a one-week extension to work WarGames, and that deal will expire on Friday, December 10 unless Gargano accepted the strong multi-year contract offer that was made to him. It’s also been reported that O’Reilly’s contract is expiring this week, and there’s been no word on if he’s re-signed.
WWE
FanSided

NXT WarGames Preview and Predictions

The NXT superstars are set to settle their disputes in an all-time favorite, WarGames. This year’s theme seems to put the NXT originals versus the new generation of talent. The card features its traditional five-match outline with two WarGames bouts. Will Sunday be an official passing of the torch?. It...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Referee Issues Statement Regarding Kyle O’Reilly

As previously noted, it’s believed that the December 7th 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 was Kyle O’Reilly’s last WWE appearance unless he signs a new contract with the company. NXT referee Darryl Sharma issued the following statement on Instagram regarding O’Reilly:. “I first worked with Kyle...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy’s Wife Issues Statement Following His WWE Release

Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
WWE

