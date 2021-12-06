NFL To Host 2nd Annual Madden NFL 22 X HBCU

Thanksgiving Day in the NFL did not disappoint this year with three games that ran the gamut last Thursday on Nov. 25. To start the holiday weekend, the Chicago Bears traveled to Detroit to face the Lions in an NFC North divisional matchup. The Bears, now 4-7, beat the Lions, who now hold a league worst 0-10-1 record, in a close 16-14 matchup. Despite scoring a touchdown in the first quarter and leading after the third quarter, the Lions were sadly unable to pick up their first win of the season at their home field on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears scored a go-ahead field goal and were able to hold the Lions scoreless in the fourth quarter. Later on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills won a decisive victory over the New Orleans Saints with a score of 31-6. The Bills, now 7-4, and the Saints, now 5-6, appeared to be evenly matched non-conference opponents heading into Thursday. However, the Saints were no match for the Bills’ impressive offensive, which boasted four touchdowns thrown by quarterback Josh Allen and scoring drives in all four quarters. Also contributing to the Bills’ dominant performance was the defense, which held the Saints scoreless until the final quarter.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO