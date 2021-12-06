ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL To Host 2nd Annual Madden NFL 22 X HBCU

By David Laguerre
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a way to continue to celebrate and honor the historical impact of HBCUs and their players, the National Football League will host the second annual Madden NFL 22 x HBCU Tournament along with EA Sports. HBCU ESports students will have the chance to participate in an online qualifier...

