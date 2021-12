Flee could make Oscar history. Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated documentary, which won the World Cinema grand jury prize at Sundance and bowed Dec. 3 in the U.S. via Neon and Participant, could become the first film to secure Academy Award nominations in the categories of best international feature (for Denmark), documentary and animated feature. Flee also is a contender for a best picture nomination, which, for a documentary, would be an Oscar first. And it all started with a voice. The voice of Amin Nawabi. Flee opens with a scene of Amin as he lies on his bed, closes his eyes and...

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO