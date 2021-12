As a response to the growing threat of omicron, governments around the world are enacting new travel restrictions, lockdowns, and vaccination requirements. The discovery of this new variant has made all of us nervous, but seemingly no one more so than anti-vaxxers. The antics of those who refuse to be vaccinated are getting increasingly desperate and, well, ridiculous. Over the weekend, an Italian dentist tried to trick nurses into vaccinating a fake arm.

