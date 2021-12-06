COVID vaccine clinic today

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is hosting a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination and flu shot clinic on Thursday, Dec. 2. The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. at the Museum and paid admission is not required. No appointment is necessary. Vaccinations provided include:. Pfizer shots for children...
MALONE — Franklin County Public Health has announced that COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held every Thursday throughout December. Although the registration links have only been issued for the first two clinics, residents can still plan ahead on what clinic they would like to attend. The links to register for an appointment will be promoted by Public Health as soon as they are posted.
Local health authorities continued to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as they described the disease’s current status in Lenawee County during an online town hall meeting Thursday.
As of Wednesday, 11 people in the county have died from the disease in December, Lenawee County Health Officer Martha Hall said. That is after 16 people...
Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use as a booster in people ages 16 and 17. It's the first Covid-19 vaccine booster authorized for this age group in the United States. Just as with adults, 16- and 17-year-olds are...
Comments / 0