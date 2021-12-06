ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID vaccine clinic today

Limestone University will host a free vaccination event Monday, Dec. 6 from 11...

Franklin County COVID-19 vaccination, booster clinics open throughout December

MALONE — Franklin County Public Health has announced that COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held every Thursday throughout December. Although the registration links have only been issued for the first two clinics, residents can still plan ahead on what clinic they would like to attend. The links to register for an appointment will be promoted by Public Health as soon as they are posted.
Lenawee County COVID-19 update: Case numbers remain high while vaccination lags

Local health authorities continued to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as they described the disease’s current status in Lenawee County during an online town hall meeting Thursday.  As of Wednesday, 11 people in the county have died from the disease in December, Lenawee County Health Officer Martha Hall said. That is after 16 people...
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
