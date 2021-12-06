City park damaged

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Golden Dagger bar and live music venue in Lincoln Park was damaged by a fire early Friday morning. The bar at 2447 N. Halsted St. reported the fire on its Facebook page. No employees or patrons were hurt, the bar said. But the bar sustained interior damage, and its employees will be out of work for some time to come. A photo shared by the bar showed parts of the wall and ceiling apparently cut out and debris on the floor. The Golden Dagger opened earlier this year in a building that Eater.com reported in April was 127 years old. It took over the former space of the Tonic Room, which Eater reported went out of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Golden Dagger owner Donnie Biggins has set up a GoFundMe to assist with the bar’s recovery.

