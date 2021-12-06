City park damaged

Prescott Valley Police is asking for the public’s help in solving several incidents of criminal damage at the new bathrooms at Mountain Valley Park on Nace Drive. Officials say since October 13-th, there have been six incidents of substantial criminal damages to the exteriors and interiors of the new bathrooms. Damages include graffiti, broken windows, dislodged plumbing, arson, removal of a hand dryer, and damages to the sink drains and baby changing table. The cost of the damages is in the thousands. Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $300-cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness a 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip online at yavapaisw.com.
