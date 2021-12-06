Michael Gregory

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack came nearly three years after his report of a horrifying hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people — including the president of the United States — weighing in from all over.
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump's efforts to block the release of potentially damning White House records hit a new snag in court -- but his promise to appeal all but guarantees the final call will land with the Supreme Court. The ruling by a federal appeals court on...
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Rescue workers rushing to a highway accident found a horrific scene of death and injury after a freight truck jammed with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico. The migrants inside...
(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use as a booster in people ages 16 and 17, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it for this age group. It's the first Covid-19 vaccine booster authorized for...
MINNEAPOLIS – Witness testimony is underway in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police Officer Kim Potter in the death of Minneapolis 20-year-old Daunte Wright, renewing attention over the debate of police use of force and raising questions about how an officer could mistake a handgun for a stun gun.
Starbucks employees at the coffee chain's Elmwood Village location in Buffalo voted 19 to 8 in favor of joining Workers United, a union affiliated with the Service Employees International Union. A second Buffalo store on Camp Road voted to reject unionization by a vote of 12 to 8, while a...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gather to pay tribute to an “American giant” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility.
The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday to repeal President Joe Biden's vaccination-or-testing mandate for private-sector employers in a bipartisan rebuke of a key component of the White House's Covid-19 strategy. The measure, which needed only a simple majority to advance, passed in a 52-48 vote. It was supported by every...
New York City on Thursday voted to allow noncitizens to vote in certain local elections, including for mayor, city council member Ydanis Rodriguez, who sponsored the bill, wrote on Twitter. The city council approved the measure extending voting eligibility to New York City residents who are not U.S. citizens with...
Comments / 0