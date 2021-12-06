ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1San_0dF5y6MI00
A man checks his mobile phone next to a Vodafone logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Orange (ORAN.PA), France's largest telecoms operator, and Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L) discussed a merger of equals between mid-2020 and early 2021 but then abandoned the project due to French opposition, BFM TV reported, quoting sources.

The French state, which owns 23% of Orange, was wary of losing some control and seeing the headquarters of the new company move to London, BFM said, adding that the two firms might still be discussing a smaller scale alliance.

Orange and Vodafone both declined to comment on the report. The French Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A merger between Orange and Vodafone would have created Europe's biggest telecom operator with 85 billion euros ($96 billion) of revenues, BFM said.

Martin Vial, head of the French state shareholding agency APE, said this year that France could make changes to its stake in telecoms company Orange in the medium term.

Both companies have extensive operations in Europe in Africa, with competing operations in Spain, Romania, Egypt and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Analysts at Jefferies noted that in relation to the cited objections of the French States, Stephane Richard's departure from Orange had now been confirmed and the Netherlands had been suggested as a compromise headquarters location. read more

"Still, we think that towers (mobile infrastructure) and Spain service companies would be less politically charged scenarios," they said.

Orange finance chief Ramon Fernandez told the Morgan Stanley TMT conference last month that France would "inevitably" see the number of telecom operators fall from four to three, adding that recent take-private deals by two of them, Iliad and Altice, could improve conditions for a merger. read more

($1 = 0.8857 euros)

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Paul Sandle, Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell PLC shareholders set to approve move to London

ROTTERDAM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L) shareholders were expected to vote on Friday to approve a plan to get rid of the company's dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague. The company's boards presented the plan in November, arguing that the...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Idea Demos Network Slicing over 5G SA with Nokia

Vodafone Idea announced that it used Nokia’s 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G core to successfully demonstrate secure network slicing. The trial was conducted in Gandhinagar in the state of Gujarat in western India where Vi is conducting 5G trials on Govt. allocated 5G spectrum. Deployment of network slicing will enable Vi to quickly add new revenue streams while delivering innovative 5G use cases to the users and to enterprises.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK watchdog says Veolia/Suez merger could harm competition

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s antitrust watchdog has found the nearly 13 billion euro ($14.68 billion) merger of French waste and water management group Veolia and rival Suez could lead to a loss of competition in the supply of waste services in the UK. The Competition and Markets Authority said...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Deutschland Partners Velocix to Extend its Cloud-based TV Platform

Market-leading video streaming and ad tech supplier Velocix has announced it has supported the expansion of Vodafone Deutschland’s GigaTV service as part of a multi-year agreement for its open audio-video (AV) pipeline software, including its carrier-grade CDN, origin server, and video personalisation platform. Vodafone Deutschland provides pay TV services to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramon Fernandez
enterpriseiotinsights.com

‘Platform-company’ Vodafone signs five-year 5G and IoT edge-deal with Microsoft

Vodafone Business and Microsoft have announced a five-year deal on private 5G, edge computing, and IoT for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The arrangement, extending a long-running partnership between the two, will see Vodafone Business sell the Microsoft suite of compute and storage functions, plus Azure-based IoT applications, with its own enterprise mobility, machine connectivity, and IoT telemetry services.
BUSINESS
WebProNews

Vodafone Idea Looks to Avoid Ericsson/Nokia 5G Duopoly

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is looking for a third-party provider of 5G equipment in an effort to avoid an Ericsson/Nokia duopoly. Ericsson and Nokia are the two main 5G equipment manufacturers in the world. Huawei was once in the top three, but global sanctions have crippled the company’s ability to compete.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Kaltura TV Platform Powers Expansion of Vodafone TV into New Markets

Kaltura, the Video Experience Cloud, on Wednesday announced that its Kaltura TV Platform is powering the expansion of Vodafone TV into new markets. Vodafone TV is the world’s most advanced multi-tenant Cloud TV service, with nine operations, currently serving over two million subscribers worldwide. Germany is Vodafone TV’s most recent launch. The Kaltura-powered service is available nationally, accessible to users in all of Vodafone’s networks and in Unitymedia’s cable network. The service was launched in Germany in February 2021 and is offered under the brand “GigaTV”.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodafone#Bfm Tv#French#Ape#Orange Finance#Morgan Stanley#Altice
Variety

Vivendi to Acquire Amber Capital’s Stake in Lagardere, Sets Takeover Bid in February 2022

Vivendi, the parent company of Canal Plus Group, is set to acquire a 17.5% stake in Lagardere, the French media, publishing and travel retail conglomerate, from Amber Capital in the next few days. Vivendi will own 45.1% of the Lagardère capital following the acquisition of 24,685,108 shares at a price of €24.10 ($27.27) per share. The company said the transaction will not imply any cash transfers from either party since Amber Capital will keep the funds received as cash collateral from Vivendi. If approved by regulatory authorities, the transaction will place Vivendi above the 30% share capital and voting right threshold in...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Vodafone Idea Rallies Over 13% on Thursday; Records Fresh 52-Wk High

Investing.com -- Shares of the beleaguered telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (NS: VODA ) has rallied 13.29% to Rs 16.2 apiece at 11:00 am on Thursday, after closing at Rs 14.3 apiece in Wednesday’s session. The stock surged almost 14.8% in early trade and recorded a fresh 52-week high...
STOCKS
The Independent

France vows to fight for every UK fishing licence as European deadline looms

France says it is waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for its fishermen to operate in UK territorial waters and off Jersey, with last-gasp negotiations ongoing ahead of a European deadline, Fishing rights plagued Brexit talks for years and continue to poison relations between Britain and France, not because of their economic importance but because of their political resonance for both sides.Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other’s waters but France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Netherlands
Country
Egypt
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Idea to Deploy Blockchain-enabled Platform from Tanla

Tanla, a leading CPaaS provider and Vodafone Idea (Vi) this week announced a partnership wherein Tanla will be the exclusive provider of solutions to secure, encrypt and enhance performance for the entire international messaging traffic on the Vi network. This partnership centred on Wisely - a cloud-based platform co-developed with...
BUSINESS
The Independent

France to ask EU to start ‘litigation proceedings’ if fishing row not resolved

France is planning to ask the EU to begin “litigation proceedings” if an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing licences is not resolved.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by December 10 – but Downing Street said on Thursday it did not recognise the deadline, threatening to further inflame tensions between the nations.The row surrounds licences to fish in UK and Channel Islands waters under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU – the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The main source of contention is the number of licences to fish in waters around the British...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Vodafone Idea Restricts Users from Porting Out: Reliance Jio to TRAI

Investing.com -- Telecom major Reliance (NS: RELI ) Jio has filed a written complaint against rival telco Vodafone Idea (NS: VODA ) to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, for allegedly creating a ‘barrier’ and making it difficult for entry-level customers to port out to a different telecom provider. Late...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile...
POLITICS
AFP

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday. - Paris and Brussels - Scholz will head to Paris on Friday for his first official visit, where he is to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy