New bird flu outbreak in Northern France, two more suspected

 6 days ago

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Local authorities in northern France said on Monday a new bird flu cluster had been detected over the week-end in the region, adding that two additional possible bird flu cases in poultry farms were currently under investigation.

A number of outbreaks of severe bird flu in Europe and Asia have been reported recently to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus that can be devastating to flocks is spreading quickly again. read more

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, is often spread by migrating wild birds. A first outbreak in a farm in France had been detected on Nov. 26 in a poultry farm in the north of the country. read more

Several cases had previously been detected in France among backyard poultry as well as in a wild bird, prompting the government to demand that poultry flocks be kept indoors. read more

New health protection measures could be adopted in the coming days due to the spread of the disease, the regional government authorities in the North said.

A massive wave of the virus last winter led the authorities to cull more than three million ducks in its southwestern duck-breeding region known for production of foie gras pate.

Bird flu cannot be transmitted through the eating of poultry products but outbreaks are raising concern among epidemiologists, especially as the world slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, because the virus can be transmitted to from one human to the other.

Reuters

Germany reports another case of bird flu on farm

HAMBURG (Reuters) - An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu has been found on another farm in north Germany, authorities said on Wednesday. The disease was confirmed on a farm with about 33,000 poultry in Harburg in the state of Lower Saxony, the state ministry of agriculture said. It...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu in turkey farm

BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a turkey farm while authorities also found the virus in a dead swan in the country's eastern region, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) said on Wednesday. The outbreak in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Flock of hens with bird flu to be culled in Dumfries and Galloway

A flock of free-range hens in Dumfries and Galloway will be culled after they tested positive for avian flu. The Scottish government said the infected birds were found at Raeburnhead, Kirkpatrick Fleming. Restrictions have been imposed on the commercial premises and a 3km (two mile) protection zone and a 10km...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Aughnacloy: 27,000 ducks to be culled over suspected bird flu

BBC News NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent. Twenty-seven thousand ducks are being culled after a suspected case of bird flu was reported in a commercial flock in County Tyrone. A temporary control zone has also been put in place at the Aughnacloy site. Cases have already been confirmed in commercial...
ANIMALS
BBC

Bird flu: Eighth outbreak in North Yorkshire confirmed

A 1.8 mile (3km) protection zone has been put in place around a premises in Thirsk after an outbreak of bird flu. The site is the sixth near Thirsk where the highly contagious virus has been found. Avian flu, which can kill entire flocks, has also been confirmed at two...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Suspected bird flu case detected in Co Tyrone

A suspected case of avian influenza has been detected in Co Tyrone.Disease control measures have been initiated at the commercial duck premises in Aughnacloy.Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture said chief veterinary officer Dr Robert Huey took the decision based on number of factors.These include clinical signs, preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), and recent confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in commercial flocks in Co Monaghan.There have also been a number of confirmed cases of notifiable bird flu in wild birds across Northern Ireland.“A suspect case of notifiable avian influenza (AI) was reported...
ANIMALS
BBC

Bird flu: Two new North Yorkshire cases

Two further cases of highly contagious bird flu have been confirmed in North Yorkshire. The H5N1 virus was found at premises near Thirsk, the seventh in the area, and at premises near Richmond. A 1.8-mile (3km) protection zone has been put in place around both premises and birds at the...
WORLD
The Poultry Site

Indicators for bird flu on Dutch duck farms

Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR) investigated if and to what degree mortality and production data could signal possible outbreaks of avian influenza on duck farms in The Netherlands. WBVR research shows that a daily mortality rate of 0.3% is a reliable indicator of possible infection. The research institute also found that...
AGRICULTURE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
wsau.com

Britain suffers largest ever bird flu outbreak – minister

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is experiencing it worst ever outbreak of bird flu, farming and environment minister George Eustice told parliament on Thursday. “This year we are seeing the largest-ever outbreak of avian influenza in the UK,” he told the House of Commons, adding that there had been 36 confirmed outbreaks.
HEALTH
The Independent

Second suspected case of bird flu identified in flock in Northern Ireland

A second suspected case of bird flu has been identified in a flock in Northern Ireland the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.It was discovered in backyard flock in Broughshane Co Antrim, and disease control measures have been put in place.It is the second suspected case this week, after one was identified on a Tyrone farm, leading to the culling of 27,000 ducks.Chief veterinary officer Dr Robert Huey said a “humane culling” of the affected birds would take place as a result of the newly identified case.“Due to the clinical signs and preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and...
ANIMALS
BBC

Second bird flu outbreak in Dumfries and Galloway

A second avian flu outbreak has been confirmed at premises in Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish government has announced. Temporary control zones have been set up at the site in Kirtlebridge to limit the risk of spreading the disease. On Monday, a flock of 22,000 hens in nearby Kirkpatrick Fleming...
WORLD
The Independent

Avian flu forces culls of two flocks in Northern Ireland

Avian flu has forced culls of two flocks of kept birds in Northern Ireland an official has said.Some 22,100 ducks were culled at one of the affected sites, a commercial premises in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, while culling and an exclusion zone is also being applied to the second site in Broughshane Co Antrim, described as a “small backyard flock”.The flock owners are to receive compensation for the lost livestock. A valuation at the Aughnacloy site has been described as ongoing.An avian influenza prevention zone was put in place across Northern Ireland on November 17 and a mandatory housing...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Bird flu: Another outbreak discovered hours after avian lockdown begins

Thousands more birds are to be culled after a fifth outbreak of avian flu was detected in North Yorkshire.The deadly virus was confirmed in commercial poultry at a site near Thirsk just hours after a national lockdown on birds came into force this week.Two sprawling temporary control zones of 1.8 miles and 6.2 miles have been put in place around the affected site.The outbreak was discovered on Monday just hours after bird-keepers across the UK had moved their flocks inside following government orders.The action was taken in a bid to prevent a more widepread catastrophe following four separate outbreaks of...
WORLD
The Independent

France pushes vaccination campaign as virus cases increase

Authorities in France want to accelerate vaccinations against the coronavirus before Christmas as infections surge and more people with COVID-19 seek medical attention. “People can celebrate Christmas normally, but we must respect the rules...and get vaccinated,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex told public radio outlet France Blue during an interview in the Alsace region late Friday. France has registered a daily average of more than 44,000 new cases over the last week, a 36% increase from the previous week, according to the latest government figures. Weekly hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 went up 1,120, a 41% rise. The government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

More bird flu cases confirmed at Leicestershire poultry farms

Further cases of bird flu have been found at commercial poultry farms in Leicestershire, the county council has confirmed. The authority said two new cases, in the Barrow upon Soar area, follow outbreaks at two premises a fortnight ago. Two zones, one 3km (1.9 mile) and another 10km (6.2 miles),...
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Record Breaking Bird Flu Outbreak Hits the UK

In recent months, the UK has been plagued by a record epidemic of bird flu, which has resulted in the culling of 500,000 caged birds. "This year, we are seeing the greatest ever epidemic of avian influenza in the UK, with 36 confirmed cases," Environment Secretary George Eustice told the House of Commons.
ANIMALS
BBC

Bird flu: Two suspected cases in Markethill and Coagh

BBC News NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent. Another two suspected cases of bird flu have been identified in commercial flocks in counties Armagh and Tyrone. Across both flocks, more than 30,000 poultry and ducks will be culled. A temporary control zone has been established around the sites at Markethill and...
AGRICULTURE
