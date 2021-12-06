ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

UK construction recovers as supply chain pressures ease

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVN18_0dF5xySi00

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Growth in Britain's construction industry hit a four-month high in November, as supply-chain difficulties appeared to have passed their peak and a rise in commercial property work offset a slowdown in house-building, a survey showed on Monday.

The monthly purchasing managers' data also showed an easing in inflation pressures to their lowest since April - although they are still high in outright terms.

The survey largely predates the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and the signs of an easing in inflation may encourage the Bank of England to wait rather than raise interest rates this month, as had been widely expected.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 55.5 last month from 54.6 in October, and IHS Markit said the worst of supply chain shortages appeared to have passed for the sector.

Just under half of construction companies reported longer delivery times, compared with more than three quarters in June.

"Port delays and a severe lack of transport availability due to haulage driver shortages continued to hold back supplier performance, although firms noted an improvement in the availability of specific items, especially timber," IHS Markit said.

Some 72% of firms reported increased costs for building supplies - compared with just 3% who saw a fall - but this still represented the lowest inflation pressure since April.

The all-sector PMI - a combined reading of November's manufacturing, services and construction surveys - edged down to 57.4 from October's 57.5, which was the highest since July.

Construction order growth was the strongest in three months, but economists warned that 2022 might still prove tough. A moratorium on commercial property evictions is due to end - reducing the demand for new space - and a likely rise in interest rates and lower disposable income hurt housing demand.

"Despite the 8% increase in public sector gross investment in the upcoming 2022/23 fiscal year, which will boost the pipeline of civil engineering work, overall construction output looks set to rise slowly," said Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken; Editing by Toby Chopra and Carmel Crimmins

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Supply Chain Disruptions May Ease in the Second Half of 2022, Insurer Says

Renewed virus outbreaks, China's zero-Covid policy and expected trade volatility during the Lunar New Year may continue to stress supply chains for now, trade credit insurer Euler Hermes said in a new report on Thursday. However, three factors could start to normalize trade in the second half of 2022: cooling...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK's Made.com warns on profit as supply chain issues delay revenue

Dec 9 (Reuters) - UK online furniture retailer Made.com on Thursday issued a profit warning for 2021 as increased supply chain disruptions were expected to delay up to 45 million pounds ($59.41 million) of revenue to 2022. Made.com, which made its stock market debut in June, now expects revenue for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wheat set for second weekly decline on improved world supply outlook

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday, poised for a second weekly decline, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast larger-than-expected global production, fuelling the prospect of improved supply worldwide. Corn edged lower, while soybeans were trading flat. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Industry#Building Supplies#Interest Rates#Inflation#Uk#Omicron#The Bank Of England#The Ihs Markit Cips Uk#Pmi#Ihs Markit
Reuters

India's fuel demand eases in November after festival boost

Dec 9 (Reuters) - India's fuel consumption fell in November after scaling a seven-month peak last month, government data showed on Thursday, as demand eased in the world's third biggest oil consumer after festival season. Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.13 million tonnes, down 4% from October...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Construction
The Independent

FTSE cools on Omicron fears

Traders had a subdued day after 48 hours of expectations rising that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may not be as concerning as first thought.But rising case numbers and persistent rumours that the UK Government would announce a series of further restrictions dampened the mood.Even a falling pound, hitting levels not seen since almost a year ago, failed to help the FTSE 100 rise. It closed down 2.55 points, or 0.03%, at 7337.35.Shares tend to rise when the pound falls as investments look “cheaper” to foreigners who trade in dollars.Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said: “Sterling has been...
MARKETS
travelweekly.com

Most hotels are experiencing supply chain problems

Eighty-six percent of hotels say that supply chain disruptions are having a moderate or significant impact on operations, according to a November survey of some 500 members of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. The problem has grown worse over the past three months for 52% of respondents. Seventy-four percent...
INDUSTRY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Just 3% of UK Firms Escaped a Supply Chain Breach in 2021

Some 97% of UK organizations suffered a supply chain breach over the past year, up from 82% in 2020 and the second highest figure globally, according to BlueVoyant. The security firm polled 1200 C-level executives with responsibility for managing risk in supply chains, across the UK, US, Singapore, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Supply Chain Woes Will Ease in Q1, Analyst Says

Global shipping delays will improve in the first quarter of 2022, according to PNC Financial Services Group's Senior Economist Bill Adams. Supply chain disruptions are starting to wane, investment banking firm JPMorgan also noted last month, as companies started to give an encouraging outlook. “Our view all along has been...
INDUSTRY
The Poultry Site

UK: Farmers the most trusted part of the supply chain

The latest results of a Agriculture and Horticulture Department Board (AHDB) study show consumer perceptions of agriculture remain positive. The UK levy board, which represents farmers, growers and others in the supply chain, has been monitoring consumer trust since 2019. The results of the AHDB/Blue Marble study found almost two...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Supply chain pressures to lead to Christmas price hikes, companies warn

Smaller businesses are preparing to hike prices over the Christmas period as they continue to feel the strain of rising costs and supply chain disruption, according to a new report.Around four in five mid-sized firms said they are expecting supply-chain strains, rising costs and Covid-19 restrictions to hamper trading in the next month.A further third said that they were planning to up their prices, according to a survey of 500 businesses from accountancy firm BDO The harsh reality is that continued supply chain issues, rising energy prices and increasing costs means that many are taking further drastic measures to stay...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy