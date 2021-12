Former World No. 4 Tomas Berdych recently spoke about the comeback plan of Roger Federer who continues to rehab after his surgery post the 2021 Wimbledon where he injured his knee and had to end the season. It is a second massive injury for the Swiss and is set to return only in April next year which would mean he is set to miss at least the first half of the season.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO