Digital Economy Payments Report: November 2021 US, How Mobile Is Changing US Consumers' Shopping And Payment Habits

Cover picture for the articleHow Consumers Pay for the Half-Trillion Dollars They Spend Every Month. U.S. consumers spend $555 billion monthly on groceries, food, retail and travel-related purchases —...

Norwalk Hour

Selling online, key for entrepreneurs at the end of the year?

It is no secret to anyone that the end of the year is one of the most desired seasons for stores and businesses anywhere in the world, since it represents a time of higher sales and billing, due to the increase in purchases by users to Because of Christmas, Thanksgiving, and other holidays.
Fortune

Amazon hit with a massive new antitrust fine—this time $1.2 billion for steering vendors to use its shipping service

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon.com Inc. was fined more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in an Italian antitrust probe that accused the retail giant of “harmful” practices and abusing its dominant position in one of the largest penalties handed out by a European regulator.
Insurance Journal

Other Services Beat P/C Insurers in Providing Digital Customer Experience: J.D. Power

The property/casualty insurance industry is falling behind financial services and utilities providers when it comes to the digital customer experience. Throughout 2021, just 40 percent of claimants interacted with an estimator via digital channels and only 47 percent made a claim via a website, the study found, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Claims Digital Experience Study. In fact, none of the most important key performance indicators are achieving even a 50 percent success rate and adoption remains stubbornly low, the study says.
$16B Microsoft/Nuance Deal to Get EU Approval

Microsoft is set to receive the green light from EU antitrust regulators on its $16 billion purchase of the artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology firm Nuance Communications. As Reuters reported on Friday (Dec. 10), sources close to the matter say the deal will receive unconditional approval. The news comes...
Tribal Credit, Bitso, Stellar Collab for LatAm X-Border B2B Payments

Business-to-business (B2B) payment and financing platform for emerging markets Tribal Credit is teaming up with Latin American crypto exchange Bitso and the Stellar Development Foundation to develop a new platform to facilitate cross-border B2B payments, according to a press release. Using Tribal Credit’s new cross-border payment service, Mexican businesses can...
Mastercard partners with JKB to introduce biometric card in Jordan

Global payments processor Mastercard has tied up with JKB to launch the first World Elite card using biometric authentication in the MEA region. The card named the Jordan Kuwait Bank Biometric World Elite Mastercard becomes the first World Elite card issued by the company that displays biometric authentication in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, paving the way towards a global integration of the biometric security standard in banking.
WhatsApp now supports cryptocurrency payments in the US

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals Facebook (now Meta) wanted to launch a cryptocurrency payment service of its own a few years ago. The idea was that people would use it together with a Facebook-made digital wallet to send and receive money via chat apps like Messenger or WhatsApp. Called Libra, the project saw plenty of resistance from users and regulators, and Facebook seemingly abandoned it. But the company didn’t give up altogether. The metaverse teasers from Mark Zuckerberg included cryptocurrency references just a few weeks ago. Fast-forward to mid-December, and WhatsApp has now...
Payments Gateway ConnexPay Nets $20M to Expand in Europe, Online

Payments gateway ConnexPay raised $20 million in a Series B funding round led by card issuing platform Marqeta, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Thursday (Dec. 9). A Marqeta customer since 2018, ConnexPay links acceptance and issuance for marketplace companies and commerce intermediaries. The fresh infusion of...
Pod Foods bags additional funding to overhaul the grocery supply chain

We profiled the Austin-based company’s founders Larissa Russell and Fiona Lee back in 2019 when they raised $3 million in a round led by Moment Ventures that also included M12. The company’s technology offers a data-driven approach to streamlining the retailer procurement process with brands while connecting consumers to a wider variety of products, including those from up-and-coming brands.
Our insatiable appetite for speedy delivery

We used to be impressed by two-day shipping, then next-day shipping. Now we want our groceries in just 15 minutes. Why it matters: Our addiction to super-fast delivery — intensified by the pandemic — is clogging our cities, creating more low-paying jobs, and shuttering mom-and-pop stores on Main Street.
Meta's Novi, WhatsApp to Trial In-App Stablecoin Payments in US

Novi is a cryptocurrency payments project. Image: Shutterstock. Meta's crypto project Novi announced today that a "limited number of people in the U.S." will be able to send cryptocurrencies through WhatsApp. Novi is Meta's—formerly Facebook's—cryptocurrency wallet. "There's a new way to try the Novi digital wallet," said Stephane...
Survey: US consumers trend toward online grocery shopping

NEW YORK – Spryker Systems, a digital commerce platform that works on food trends, stated in its latest research for the US Online Grocery Report for 2022 that 47% of Americans buy at least some groceries online. The survey was conducted in partnership with Appinio where they asked 2,500...
How Is Inflation Changing Spending Habits?

Inflation erodes the purchasing power of your dollars over time. As the price of goods goes up, a single dollar purchases less and less. When inflation occurs suddenly, consumer spending habits may change as people eat out less, buy in bulk and switch brands. Inflation is driven by supply and...
