Dictionary.com anoints allyship word of the year for 2021

After another tough year, TIME has chosen who will be given the honor of being named ‘Most Influential’ in 2021. This year, Elon Musk topped the magazine’s list. The 2021 TIME Person of the Year is….Elon Musk. TIME’s Editor-in-Chief pointed out that Elon has had an “extraordinary influence for Life on Earth and life off Earth, too.” It’s no secret that he had an extreme dominance over “many things in America’s life right now” — from the space industry, to the automobile industry, to his influence on social media with millions of followers.

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO